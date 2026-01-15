New Michelin Anakee Adventure 2 Tire Turns Everyday Rides Into New Adventures



The Michelin Anakee Adventure 2 tire opens the road to a new generation of Adventure Touring tires, combining reliability, comfort and performance.

This tire is designed for predominantly on-road use with confident off-road capability. Now available worldwide, this tire becomes the flagship of Michelin's Adventure Touring range, alongside the Michelin Road 6, the Michelin Anakee Road and the Michelin Anakee Wild tires.

GREENVILLE, S.C. Jan. 15, 2026 - Engineered mainly for on-road use with confident off-road ability, the new Michelin Anakee Adventure 2 tire is designed for demanding riders seeking peace of mind on the road and the ability to escape for an adventurous ride.

“The new Anakee Adventure 2 tire marks a key milestone in Michelin's global trail strategy,” said Amanda Wemette, motorcycle brand manager for Michelin North America, Inc.“Building on the performance of the prior generation tire, this new tire represents Michelin's commitment to innovation for riders worldwide.”

Key benefits over the prior generation tire:



Enhanced wet-grip, thanks to new high-performance silica-based compounds

Improved longevity *: +7% at the front and +21% at the rear* compared with the previous generation

Superior riding comfort **: significant reduction in perceived noise for smoother, less tiring journey Proven versatility: Mud and Snow (M+S) marking and optimized tread pattern, for effective traction on trails.

The Michelin Anakee Adventure 2 tire has been engineered to reduce noise, improve stability and build rider confidence with less fatigue, more enjoyment and more adventure.

This new tire integrates Michelin's advanced innovations:



Michelin 2CT Technology (dual-compound): durability in the center and maximum grip on the shoulders

Michelin Reinforced Radial-X Evo & Aramid Shield: stability, comfort and resistance on all terrains

New tread design: balance between road comfort and traction on loose surfaces Michelin Premium Touch Design: a premium visual effect on the sidewalls to optimize the visual profile of Adventure Touring motorcycles.

The Michelin Anakee Adventure 2 tire covers major motorcycles in the segment including, but not limited to: BMW R1250/1300GS, Honda Africa Twin, Yamaha Tenere, Ducati Multistrada, Triumph Tiger, KTM Super Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom, Aprilia Tuareg, Moto Guzzi V85 and Kawasaki Versys.

This launch builds on the Michelin Adventure Touring line-up:



Michelin Road 6 Tire (100% road)

Michelin Anakee Road Tire (90% on-road/10% offroad)

Michelin Anakee Adventure 2 Tire (80% on-road/20% offroad) Michelin Anakee Wild Tire (50% on-road/50% offroad)

The launch of the Michelin Anakee Adventure 2 tire forms part of a comprehensive plan to make Michelin a major player in the adventure segment by 2030.

The new Michelin Anakee Adventure 2 tire is now available worldwide through Michelin's authorized dealer network. For more information, visit michelinman/motorcycle.

