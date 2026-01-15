403
Obituary: Former J&J CCO Willard“Bill” Nielsen
(MENAFN- PRovoke) Willard“Bill” Nielsen, who spent 17 years in corporate affairs at Johnson & Johnson and served two terms as president of the Page Society, has died.
His passing prompted an outpouring of tributes, almost all of which focused on his commitment to an ethical model of public relations that focused on the importance of integrity in building public trust.
“Bill Nielsen was a defining leader in the Page community and across the communications profession,” said Rochelle Ford, CEO of Page.“As a Page Hall of Fame inductee and former two-time chairman, he set the bar for ethical leadership, mentorship,
and purpose-driven communication. His legacy will continue to guide the profession.”
The Museum of Public Relations, where he was a trustee, described Nielsen as “lifelong advocate for ethical public relations” whose career“traced the evolution of modern public relations itself.
“From his early days as a college radio disc jockey to managing press operations at the highest levels of government, from agency leadership at Carl Byoir & Associates to his tenure as chief communications Officer at Johnson & Johnson, Bill helped define what it means to practice public relations with purpose.”
In an oral history recorded by the Museum, Nielsen reflected that he never initially set out to work in public relations. Instead, he discovered-through journalism, public service, and agency work-that communication, done with integrity, sits at the heart of every well-managed organization. That belief guided his work across sectors and continents, and shaped his leadership in professional organizations including the Arthur Page Society, the Institute for Public Relations, and the Page Center for Integrity in Communication.
At Johnson & Johnson, he spoke often about the company's Credo, which had guided it through the Tylenol crisis and more, and the responsibility communicators bear-not only to their organizations, but to society.
:In retirement, Bill devoted himself to mentoring the next generation of leaders, visiting universities, speaking with students, and urging young professionals to see public relations as a means to make a difference. According to the Museum,“He believed deeply that the profession's greatest responsibility-and opportunity-lies in rebuilding trust.”
Richard Edelman added,“Bill was a singular force in our industry. He built the paradigm communication function at J&J where PR was about action firs...
“He was my mentor after the passing of my father. He was a consistent advocate for high ethical standards especially in his choice of clients. He appreciated Edelman's decision to remain independent and family owned. I will miss him profoundly.”
Gary Sheffer, former CCO at GE, wrote on LimkedIn that,“Like many others, I regarded Bill Nielsen as both a mentor and a hero. When I was a rookie chief communications officer, I spoke with Bill often... His reflections on the Johnson & Johnson Credo and how the company lived it -- were extraordinary.
“Then, as now, they stand as a blueprint for modern, values-driven business.”
Arlo Brady, CEO of UK-based consultancy Freuds, also posted on LinkedIn that:“He was one of the true giants of the communications world.... He was one of the most generous, thoughtful and ethical leaders that I have had the privilege of working with, and learning from.
“Bill was a great protagonist of values-based leadership and his approach to communications was grounded in trust and accountability.”
