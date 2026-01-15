District Pride Is Becoming Kashmir's Silent Crisis

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

I arrived in Srinagar with the feeling of coming home, where lanes, liveliness, and language offered a familiarity that settled around me with ease.

Living here for several months brought me into close contact with Kashmiris from many districts, from the north, the south, and the centre, each carrying distinct stories and accents shaped by place and experience.

It was during these everyday encounters that I began to notice something unfamiliar to me from my years outside the valley, a pattern revealed slowly through lived moments rather than theory or textbooks, a phenomenon I eventually recognised as regionalism.

My early years shaped a different understanding of belonging.

At university, meeting another Kashmiri meant asking a single question: Are you Kashmiri?

Conversations followed in our mother tongue, help came easily, and an unspoken bond formed without reference to district or background.

A decade later, returning home placed me inside a social atmosphere where labels moved fast and cut deep. Stereotypes travelled freely. Casual insults passed as humour. Prejudices appeared inherited, rehearsed, and delivered with ease.

What troubled me most was not disagreement. What disturbed me was contempt becoming ordinary.

North versus south turned into a language of judgement, used to question intelligence, character, faith, and even lineage.

Hearing this from people expected to uphold ethical responsibility, including those working within institutions meant to safeguard public discourse, forced me into months of reflection.

The conclusion arrived with clarity.

This pattern points to a moral collapse rather than harmless rivalry. It stands in direct contradiction to everything Kashmir claims to cherish, including Islamic brotherhood, shared culture, and a long history of collective suffering.

Before Baramulla or Anantnag, Kupwara or Pulwama, there exists a deeper identity that precedes geography.

We belong to the Ummah of Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلم.

This stands as theology, scripture, and principle. The Qur'an speaks clearly when it says that this community stands as one, bound by worship and accountability to one Lord.

Districts hold no spiritual rank. But when geography claims superiority over faith, the moral order turns upside down.

The Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلم addressed this danger centuries ago in his final sermon, declaring that superiority flows only through righteousness, never through race, tribe, or origin.

Islam dismantled tribal arrogance long before modern borders appeared.

Witnessing its revival through regional pride in Kashmir feels tragic, especially within a society that speaks often of faith and unity.

Kashmir exists as a shared civilizational space rather than a collection of fragments. We speak one language with gentle variations. We carry one cultural memory shaped by Rishi Sufi traditions, adab, and hospitality. We remember one history marked by conflict, loss, and endurance. We pray within one religious ethos.

Despite this, regional mockery thrives.

I have heard south Kashmir described as aggressive, its people ridiculed for speech, accent, and village life. Mountain communities face portrayals as uncivilised. North Kashmiris endure slurs that question belonging and ancestry.

These claims hold no sociological truth, but they do function as caricatures, erasing individuality and replacing understanding with laughter.

Such thinking reflects intellectual emptiness rather than cultural insight.

Social science offers language to understand this pattern. Regionalism grows where identity insecurity meets moral emptiness. Individuals lacking ethical grounding often cling to collective labels to feel superior.

Constant exposure to stereotyping causes real emotional harm, especially for young people who often choose silence instead of confrontation. Over time, that silence turns into mistrust. Trust between people thins, and social cohesion begins to weaken from within. Divisions take root early, long before politics step in to harden them.

Islam recognises this danger with precision.

The Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم warned against asabiyyah, a form of tribal loyalty that breeds division and conflict.

Regionalism today wears the same impulse in modern dress, carrying forward an old sickness that fractures communities from within.

I faced such hostility myself and often responded with a smile and silence.

That silence came from restraint rather than agreement, inspired by the Qur'anic guidance that calls believers to answer harshness with words of peace.