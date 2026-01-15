European Troops Arrive In Greenland Amid Dispute With US
“The first French military elements are already en route” and“others will follow,” French President Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday, as French authorities said about 15 French soldiers from the mountain infantry unit were already in Nuuk for a military exercise.
Germany will deploy a reconnaissance team of 13 personnel to Greenland on Thursday, its Defense Ministry said.
Denmark announced it would increase its military presence in Greenland, with NATO allies joining them, just as the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers met with White House representatives on Wednesday in Washington to discuss US President Donald Trump's intentions to take over the island in order to tap its mineral resources and protect the security of the Arctic region amid rising Russian and Chinese interest.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, flanked by his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt, said Wednesday that a“fundamental disagreement” over Greenland remains with Trump after they held highly anticipated talks at the White House with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Rasmussen added that it remains“clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland.”
“We really need it,” Trump told media in the Oval Office after the meeting.“If we don't go in, Russia is going to go in and China is going to go in. And there's not a thing Denmark can do about it, but we can do everything about it.”
Trump said he had not yet been briefed about the contents of the White House meeting when he made his remarks.
In Greenland's capital, Nuuk, local residents told The Associated Press they were glad the first meeting between Greenlandic, Danish and American officials had taken place but suggested it left more questions than answers.
Several people said they viewed Denmark's decision to send more troops, and promises of support from other NATO allies, as protection against possible US military action. But European military officials have not suggested the goal is to deter a US move against the island.
Maya Martinsen, 21, agreed and said it was"comforting to know that the Nordic countries are sending reinforcements" because Greenland is a part of Denmark and NATO.
The dispute, she said, is not about“national security” but rather about“the oils and minerals that we have that are untouched.”
