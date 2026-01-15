MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Fab-Form Industries Ltd. Establishes U.S. Fulfillment Hub in Missouri, USA

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a third-party logistics and fulfillment agreement (the "Agreement") with All 3 Pools LLC ("A3P"), a U.S.-based dealership and logistics hub located in Springfield, Missouri.

Pursuant to the Agreement, A3P will provide warehousing, storage and related logistics services to support Fab-Form's growing U.S. operations. The arrangement establishes Springfield, Missouri as Fab-Form's U.S. fulfillment branch, enabling faster delivery times, and enhanced customer service for American customers. Fab-Form's new branch will be located at 1861 E. St Louis Street, Springfield, MO 65802.

"This agreement marks a major operational milestone in our U.S. distribution strategy, allowing us to more effectively penetrate this massive market," said Joseph Fearn, CEO of Fab-Form Industries Ltd. "A3P has been using our products since 2014, and with their experience and central location, we have an excellent opportunity to expand our footprint across the United States."







The establishment of the U.S. fulfillment branch does not constitute a material acquisition and is considered part of the Company's ordinary course operational expansion.

About Fab-Form Industries Ltd.



Fab-Form Industries Ltd. designs, manufactures, and distributes innovative products that "tame the ground" for buildings around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Fab-Form Industries Ltd. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







