Presidential Fellow, School of Policy & Global Affairs, City St George's, University of London

Dr Anna Katila joined City, University of London in October 2023 as a Presidential Fellow.

Anna researches the aftermath of genocide and mass atrocity and newly established peace. Her work analyses discourses and narratives – legal, creative and media – and focuses on transitional justice, interdisciplinary methods, memory, postcolonialism and gender. She also engages with genocide education in UK schools.

Before joining City, Anna held teaching and research roles at King's College London, SOAS University of London and London Southbank University. She was a Visiting Fellows at the Centre for Conflict Studies at Philipps-Universität in Marburg, Germany, in summer 2022.

Anna completed her PhD in Comparative Literature and War Studies at King's College London in 2022.

Anna's research has recently been published in International Journal of Transitional Justice and Textual Practice.

Presidential Fellow, City, University of London

2022 King's College London, Comparative Literature and War Studies

