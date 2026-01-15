Matthew Holland

Senior lecturer in game design and development, Anglia Ruskin University

Matthew is a Senior Lecturer in game design and development and a course director for BA (Hons) Computer Games Design, with a game industry background and interests in game development, player experience and generative creativity.

Matthew has held game design roles on a variety of projects and seniority levels, including design team leader and monetisation manager for a major massively multiplayer online game.

He has also been a solo independent developer, taught mathematics in secondary schools and been a Software Developer and IT Manager in telecoms.

Research interests include:

Procedural narrative and game content generation

Rereadability and novelty in game narrative

Pedagogy and professional practice for game design and development

Impact on society of games and related technologies



2025–present Senior lecturer in Computer Games Design, Anglia Ruskin University 2021–2025 Lecturer in Computer Games Design, Anglia Ruskin University

Experience