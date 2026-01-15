Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Matthew Holland

Matthew Holland


2026-01-15 03:18:36
  • Senior lecturer in game design and development, Anglia Ruskin University
Matthew is a Senior Lecturer in game design and development and a course director for BA (Hons) Computer Games Design, with a game industry background and interests in game development, player experience and generative creativity.

Matthew has held game design roles on a variety of projects and seniority levels, including design team leader and monetisation manager for a major massively multiplayer online game.

He has also been a solo independent developer, taught mathematics in secondary schools and been a Software Developer and IT Manager in telecoms.

Research interests include:
Procedural narrative and game content generation
Rereadability and novelty in game narrative
Pedagogy and professional practice for game design and development
Impact on society of games and related technologies

Experience
  • 2025–present Senior lecturer in Computer Games Design, Anglia Ruskin University
  • 2021–2025 Lecturer in Computer Games Design, Anglia Ruskin University

