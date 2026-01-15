Visiting Research Fellow, Manchester Metropolitan University

Marcus Mayers is an expert in Innovation in rail and public transport. He has worked on a range of complex first of a kind transport projects including multiple first of a public transport projects including some of the best-known brands in UK and European transport.

Work includes the following customers; Heathrow Terminal 5, UK Government, UK“Catapult centers”, Virgin, DB Railway, a range of technology start-ups. His project“Tilt Authorisation and Speed Supervision” won the UK's national railway innovation award for Virgin Trains and Alstom. More recently he was commissioned to be a founding member of the Railway Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) innovation fund (E125m government funded innovation program). In the last five years he has been working with companies to translate intelligent mobility solutions and needs between transport operators and disruptive and tech startups. Marcus holds a MBA in innovation from Imperial college and is also a visiting research fellow at Huddersfield Business School in the field of transport management and intelligent mobility.



2015–present Principal, Rasic ltd 2013–2015 Head of programme and portfolio (Innovation), Railway Safety and Standards Board



2009 Imperial College, MBA 1999 University of Surrey, BSC (Hons) Hotel and Catering Management



Association of project managers Insitute of railway operators

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships