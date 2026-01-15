Research Fellow, Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research, University of Technology Sydney

Dr Amy Thunig-McGregor (PhD; M.Teach; B.Arts) is a Kamilaroi/Gomeroi author, academic and Research Fellow within Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research at the University of Technology Sydney. A Director at StoryFactory, Amy is also a media commentator, a festival co-curator and sits on various councils and committees including the AECG. Amy's first book, Tell Me Again: A Memoir, was published by UQP and has been shortlisted for various awards including the 2023 Victorian Premier's Literature Awards and the 2023 Australian Book Industry Awards. Amy has two more books coming out and has just completed S2 of their podcast titled Blacademia, where they yarn up with mob about University and Higher Education.



2023–present Research fellow, University of Technology Sydney

2019–2023 Lecturer, Macquarie University 2017–2019 Associate lecturer, University of Newcastle

Experience