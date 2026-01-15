Stephen Goldsmith
- Tutor in Mental Health Nursing, Swinburne University of Technology
Steve Goldsmith writes about mental health, education, and cultural narratives that shape adolescent wellbeing. His research interests include trauma, identity formation, and how popular media can inform resilience strategies.Experience
- 2021–present Mental health tutor, School of Nursing, Swinburne University of Technology
- 2001 Deakin University, Master of Professional Education and Training
