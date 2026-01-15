Minister Uraloğlu Outlines 2025 Achievements, 2026 Infrastructure Goals

Turkiye's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, has reviewed his ministry's activities for 2025 and shared the outlook for 2026.

Emphasizing that 2025 was an active year in the transport sector, Uraloğlu noted that 44 projects valued at 190 billion lira were officially inaugurated. He added that, together with ongoing projects not yet officially opened, the ministry entered the year with strong momentum, citing the opening of sections of the Konya Ring Road and the Aydın-Denizli Highway early in the year.

On the international stage, Uraloğlu highlighted that Istanbul hosted the Global Transport Corridors Forum, which saw participation from 80 countries, including 48 ministers and deputy ministers.

Reflecting on other projects implemented in 2025, the minister said:

"We completed the 30,000th kilometer of divided highways - a target we had set. Beyond that, after the United States, we implemented the world's second and Europe's first triple-runway operation at Istanbul Airport. As the year ended, we completely renovated the old terminal building at Sabiha Gökçen Airport and inaugurated it. We also laid the foundations for eight investment projects by Turkish Airlines, including a $2.5 billion project at Istanbul Airport."

Uraloğlu noted that the 5G tender process was completed last year, and that Türk Telekom's fixed services concession agreement was extended until 2050.

Looking ahead to 2026, he stated that work would continue across road, rail, air, maritime, and communication sectors, adding: "In a few days, on January 19, we will inaugurate the third runway, new tower, and renovated entrance of Ankara Esenboğa Airport, with the participation of our President."

Regarding last year's completion of 30,000 kilometers of divided highways, Uraloğlu said a large-scale event would be held in Istanbul, and noted that on April 1, the first 5G signals - excluding trial phases - would be received.

He also highlighted ongoing projects across the country: "We aim to complete the Ankara-Izmir High-Speed Train (YHT) project up to Afyonkarahisar and will work hard to achieve this. Similarly, we plan to inaugurate the high-speed train line from Bilecik to Bursa within this year. We also aim to open certain sections of the railway project between Halkalı and Kapıkule. We plan to tender the Esenboğa Airport Metro Line in Ankara during the first quarter, or at the latest, the first half of the year."

Uraloğlu emphasized the significance of the Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu Railway, which spans 224 kilometers and is key to the Zangezur Corridor, noting that foundations were laid last year and work is ongoing.

Regarding the Zangezur Corridor, he said: "The Azerbaijani side is continuing works. In the Nakhchivan region, some tasks remain incomplete. The Azerbaijani side will likely begin work this year. You know the other Zangezur crossing began with U.S. involvement. We expect progress there this year as well. By 2030, we plan to bring the Zangezur Corridor into full operation."

On the Ankara-Kırıkkale (Delice)-Çorum-Samsun Project, which will connect Ankara to the north, Uraloğlu added: "Last year, we tendered the section up to Çorum and began construction, progressing very rapidly. In 2026, we will include the section from Çorum to Samsun in the Investment Program. Once approved, we will also tender that section in the first half of the year."