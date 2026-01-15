Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SAPO To Ask Court For UAH 50M Bail For Tymoshenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) SAPO spokesperson Olha Postoliuk said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"This is UAH 50 million in bail and obligations," Postoliuk said.

Read also: Tymoshenko calls NABU suspicions unfounded in parliament, claims political pressure

On January 13, SAPO and Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) announced that they had exposed the head of a parliamentary faction in an attempt to bribe deputies to "correctly" vote for or against specific bills.

On January 14, Tymoshenko confirmed searches at the Batkivshchyna office, but denied all charges.

NABU and SAPO purt forward charges against the head of a faction in the Verkhovna Rada in offering to provide illegal benefits to MPs.

