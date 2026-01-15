Ukrainian President, Albanian Foreign Minister Discuss Development Of PURL Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky shared details of the meeting in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Elisa Spiropali is visiting Ukraine. This visit comes at a very challenging time for Ukraine and for our people. And it is a strong signal of support. We also value the fact that today the Minister is not only here, but also personally visiting and supporting our warriors undergoing rehabilitation," he wrote.

According to Zelensky, both sides "discussed military cooperation - defense production, the integration of Ukraine and Albania into the EU - this is a common goal of our countries - and the development of the PURL program, namely - the possible accession of Albania to the program this year."

"Separately, I informed the Minister about our diplomatic efforts with partners in pursuit of peace," Zelensky said.

The two also discussed strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation.

According to Zelensky, "sanctions are a critically important tool for undermining Russia's ability to continue the war."

Zelensky awarded Spiropali with the Order of Princess Olga, 1st class, and thanked her for supporting Ukraine.

"We are very grateful to Albania for its support from the very beginning of this war," he said.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine