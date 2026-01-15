Poland Says It Will Be Able To Send Up To Ten Mig-29 Fighters To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement on the On the Record program on TVP World, Ukrinform reports.

According to Zalewski, the initial stage involves transferring fewer than ten MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Poland has already taken the decision and is awaiting a response from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, while technical consultations are ongoing.

"Ukraine has decided to accept this offer, but discussions on the technical aspects are currently under way. I can confirm that we are talking about a certain number of MiG-29 fighter jets. Fewer than ten," Zalewski said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his visit to Warsaw last December that Ukraine was interested in receiving MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland, as Ukrainian pilots would not require retraining. He also stressed that Ukraine was not putting pressure on Poland on this issue.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that Poland was seeking a form of symmetrical partnership when it comes to transferring MiG-29 fighter jets.

In December, Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk said that Warsaw planned to transfer "six to eight MiG-29 aircraft" to Kyiv, which were to be withdrawn from service with the Polish Armed Forces by the end of 2025.

So far, Poland has provided Ukraine with more than EUR 4 billion in military assistance.

Photo: ArmyInform