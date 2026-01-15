Cold, Hunger And Gridlock: Tirah Valley Evacuation Pushes Families To The Brink

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Bara: The unending traffic jam has become a source of severe hardship for the displaced persons (TDPs) from Tirah Valley and has now taken the shape of a serious humanitarian crisis.

Due to gross mismanagement and administrative shortcomings, vehicles are stuck in kilometer-long queues on various highways, where for the past three days hundreds of families have been enduring extreme cold, food shortages, and a lack of basic human necessities.

According to details, this is the ninth day of the evacuation of TDPs from Tirah Valley; however, poor arrangements during the evacuation process have multiplied the sufferings of the affected people.

Reports received from Tirah Valley indicate that roads coming from Pir Mela Road, Bar Qambar Khel, and Malik Deen Khel remain gridlocked as far as the eye can see, leaving affected families in severe mental and physical distress.

The affected people say that many families have been forced to spend two consecutive days and nights inside their vehicles in sub-zero temperatures.

These vehicles carry elderly people, women, and young children, including pregnant women. Sources report that two delivery cases have occurred among families stranded in traffic, though there has been no official confirmation so far.

Similarly, severe traffic congestion has persisted for the last three days in the areas of Dawatoi, Sandana, and Paindi Chena. The displaced families are not only facing an acute shortage of food, but due to the absence of medical facilities, hundreds of people have fallen ill.

Cases of pneumonia among children are also being reported due to the cold weather, further worsening the already alarming situation.

Local sources have expressed fears that if the concerned authorities fail to take immediate notice, regulate the flow of traffic, and ensure the provision of medical aid, food, and other basic facilities, a major humanitarian tragedy could occur at any time. The affected families have urged the government and administration to take immediate and practical measures.