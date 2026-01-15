Vocate Education Solutions Launches To Strengthen Education And Workforce Brands Through Shared Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transforming potential into possibility for the future of dynamic work

Tampa, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocate Education Solutions (Vocate), a newly formed shared services company, officially launches this month as the legal and strategic home for a growing network of education and workforce development institutions, including Ultimate Medical Academy, Nasium Training, American Institute, Global Education Group and future acquired entities.

This is a bold step forward that sets each institution up to be more agile and industry-responsive while continuing to provide the student and partner with the support for which they are known.

With over 130 years of combined expertise across clinical instruction, vocational training, continuing medical education and workforce consulting, Vocate is uniquely positioned to address the evolving needs of today's employers and adult learners. The organization's mission is clear: to deliver essential solutions that empower people and organizations to thrive.

“Our transformation is fueled by purpose,” said Tom Rametta, President of Vocate.“Enterprises today face a widening skills gap: employers struggle to find and retain talent, while employees lack clear development pathways. Vocate addresses this through a shared services model that strengthens each brand's agility across fast‐changing sectors like healthcare and higher education. Our family of brands keeps programs aligned with employer needs and student goals to deliver strong outcomes for learners and organizations. Together, we are building a stronger bridge between education and career success.”

The shared services provided by Vocate support more than 2,500 team members serving more than 20,000 learners and thousands of employer partners across the organization's family of educational institutions and workforce solutions, ensuring seamless collaboration and operational excellence across the organization. While each brand retains its identity and focus, Vocate provides the connective tissue that strengthens partnerships, streamlines operations and amplifies impact.

Through this shared services model, whether it is an adult learner pursuing a life-changing degree, a medical professional advancing their expertise or an employer investing in team development, Vocate is the trusted advocate for continuous growth.

Vocate is a non-profit higher education and workforce solutions provider dedicated to closing the nation's talent gaps in critical industries such as healthcare. Through its entities including Ultimate Medical Academy, American Institute, Nasium Training and Global Education Group, Vocate serves more than 20,000 adult learners nationwide, primarily in under-resourced populations. These learners seek the knowledge, skills and credentials needed to transition from job tracks in retail, food service and hospitality to career paths with growth potential in high-demand fields. Backed by more than 130 years of combined experience in higher learning across its institutions, Vocate delivers accessible, career-aligned programs enhanced by employer partnerships and comprehensive student support services. To date, Vocate has helped more than 100,000 graduates achieve career success through tailored, accessible education and expedited job placement support.

