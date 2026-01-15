Canadian Superfood Brand Noorish Highlights The Growing Role Of Raw Canadian Honey In Daily Immune Support

MENAFN - GetNews)



A spiced honey using raw Canadian honey and Ayurvedic spices is gaining attention as a functional food supporting Canadians' daily immune health while benefiting Canadian beekeepers.

Golden, BC - As Canadians continue to prioritize everyday health and resilience, interest is growing in functional foods made with locally sourced ingredients that support the body and mind naturally. One such product gaining attention is Sunshine in a Cup, a Canadian-made spiced honey crafted with raw Canadian honey and traditional warming spices.

Produced by Noorish Foods, a Canadian superfood company, Sunshine in a Cup reflects a broader movement toward immune-supporting foods, Ayurvedic-inspired nutrition, and products that support Canadian agriculture and beekeepers.

Why Raw Canadian Honey Matters

Raw honey produced by Canadian bees plays an important role not only in nutrition but also in supporting local ecosystems, pollination, and Canadian workers. Unlike ultra-processed sweeteners, raw Canadian honey retains naturally occurring compounds and is commonly used in traditional wellness practices.

Sunshine in a Cup combines Canadian honey with a purposeful blend of spices designed to add warmth and functionality without relying on artificial additives.

How Noorish's Spicy Honey Supports Daily Immune Health

Sunshine in a Cup is formulated with raw honey, organic goji berry extract, and an Ayurvedic spice blend including turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, clove, nutmeg, cayenne, and black pepper.

Each ingredient contributes to the blend's functional profile:

Raw honey is naturally antibacterial and traditionally used to support immune health



Turmeric and black pepper are widely recognized for their anti-inflammatory properties

Cinnamon and cardamom support digestion and circulation

Ginger is known for gut and antioxidant support Goji berry extract provides antioxidants and natural vitality



Rather than relying on a single ingredient, Sunshine in a Cup focuses on ingredient synergy, allowing the blend to be used gently and consistently as part of a daily routine.

Simple Ways Canadians Are Using Spiced Honey From Noorish

Designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life, Sunshine in a Cup can be enjoyed in a variety of ways:



Stirred into hot water

Added to tea or coffee favourites

Drizzled over toast or oatmeal

Mixed into warm milk before bed Enjoyed by the spoon



Because it is dairy-free, nut-free, soy-free, and allergy-friendly, the product is suitable for many households and dietary needs.

To learn more, visit .

About Noorish Foods

Noorish Foods began as an experiment in community nourishment; part restaurant, part yoga studio, part superfood apothecary. When the pandemic shifted the way people gathered and cared for themselves, Noorish evolved. Today, the company continues its mission to bring conscious, plant-based nutrition to more homes across Canada, one warm mug at a time.

Crafted to support focus, rest, and immunity, each superfood blend helps Canadians build small daily rituals that nurture the whole self. Noorish products are available online at noorish and in select retailers across Canada.