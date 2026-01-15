Mark Andrew Kozlowski Shares His Outlook On The Next Year Of Climate And Ocean Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mark Andrew Kozlowski, Nova Scotia, Canada Andrew Kozlowski, a marine technology entrepreneur based in Nova Scotia, offers a clear-eyed look at what is changing fast, what is misunderstood, and how individuals can act in a year where resilience will matter more than promises.

Nova Scotia, Canada - As climate impacts accelerate and global uncertainty grows, Mark Andrew Kozlowski is offering a personal outlook on what individuals should realistically expect over the next year in climate, ocean, and resilience-focused innovation. Drawing on fieldwork across coastal regions, Kozlowski outlines where momentum is building, where assumptions are failing, and what practical actions still make a difference.

“People sense that something has shifted,” Kozlowski said.“The conversation has quietly moved from prevention alone to preparation and response.”

What Has Changed Recently

Over the past two years, climate impacts have moved from projections to daily experience. In 2023 alone, global climate-related disasters caused more than $250 billion in economic losses, according to international insurance data. Coastal flooding events increased by an estimated 20 percent globally compared to the early 2000s. Ocean heat reached record levels, with average sea surface temperatures rising over 1.5°F above pre-industrial baselines in some regions.

At the same time, investment patterns shifted. Adaptation and resilience funding grew by roughly 30 percent year over year, while long-term mitigation projects faced delays due to cost, permitting, and political friction.

“What changed is urgency,” Kozlowski said.“People are no longer debating timelines. They are dealing with consequences.”

What People Are Getting Wrong

Many individuals still believe climate progress will come from one breakthrough or one policy shift. That belief creates paralysis.

“Waiting for a perfect solution is the fastest way to fall behind,” Kozlowski said.“The systems under stress do not care about ideal plans.”

Another common mistake is assuming that technology alone will solve problems. In reality, tools fail when they ignore local conditions or human behavior. Surveys show that nearly 60 percent of climate-related technology pilots never scale, often due to lack of trust or poor fit with real-world use.

“Most failures I see are not technical,” Kozlowski noted.“They are social.”

What Is Likely to Get Harder

The next year will not be easier. Several pressures are converging.

Global food systems remain exposed, with seafood providing about 17 percent of global animal protein and many fisheries under stress. Energy grids face rising demand during extreme heat, with peak load events increasing by 25 percent in some regions. Insurance coverage is shrinking, as premiums rise or policies are withdrawn from high-risk areas.

“Risk is becoming personal,” Kozlowski said.“It is showing up in grocery bills, power outages, and insurance notices.”

He also warned that short-term thinking will struggle. Projects dependent on quick returns may stall as conditions become less predictable.

What Will Work

Despite the challenges, several approaches are proving resilient.

First, solutions tied to immediate value are succeeding. Early warning systems, flexible infrastructure, and nature-based protection show strong returns. Research indicates that every $1 invested in adaptation can return $4 to $7 in avoided losses.

Second, community-driven action is outperforming top-down mandates. Local planning, shared data, and practical education move faster than national strategies alone.

“Progress happens when people see benefits in their own lives,” Kozlowski said.“Not when they are asked to wait for global alignment.”

Finally, systems designed to adapt, not optimize, are holding up better. Flexibility beats efficiency under stress.

Three Scenarios for the Year Ahead

Optimistic Scenario Governments maintain funding, communities act early, and extreme events remain within projected ranges. Best individual actions:



Invest in home and community resilience measures

Support local climate and coastal initiatives Share data and experiences openly

Realistic Scenario Impacts continue to rise, funding fluctuates, and adaptation becomes uneven. Best individual actions:



Reduce personal exposure to risk

Learn local climate threats and response plans Choose products and services that prioritize durability

Cautious Scenario Severe events accelerate, insurance retreats, and systems strain. Best individual actions:



Prepare emergency plans and backup resources

Build strong local networks Focus spending on essentials that improve safety and reliability

“The scenario you choose shapes your outcomes,” Kozlowski said.“None of them require waiting.”

A Call to Action

The next year will reward those who act with clarity, not certainty. Readers are encouraged to choose the scenario that feels most realistic for their situation and follow the recommended steps now, not later.

“The window for low-effort adaptation is closing,” Kozlowski said.“The good news is that individual choices still matter more than people think.”

About Mark Andrew Kozlowski

Mark Andrew Kozlowski is a marine technology entrepreneur and ocean conservation advocate based in Nova Scotia, Canada. He works at the intersection of climate resilience, ocean systems, and applied innovation, focusing on solutions that help communities adapt to rapidly changing environmental conditions.