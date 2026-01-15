Airport Security Market Forecast To Reach USD 27.49 Billion By 2031 With Strong Growth Trends And Strategic Expansion Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Airport Security Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the airport security market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The airport security market size stood at USD 17.84 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 27.49 billion by 2031, registering a 9.04% CAGR over the forecast period, This expansion highlights the growing importance of the airport security industry as global air passenger volumes rise steadily, security regulations tighten, and airports prioritize advanced safety frameworks. Heightened focus on enhanced passenger safety, along with increasing adoption of advanced screening and surveillance technologies, continues to shape airport security analysis worldwide.

As airports modernize operations to address evolving threats and improve passenger throughput, the global airport security market growth remains strong. Investments in biometric identification, automation, and intelligent surveillance systems are reinforcing airport security share across both developed and emerging aviation hubs, supported by new regulatory mandates and digital transformation initiatives.

Key Market Trends

Next-Generation Screening Systems: Airports are deploying advanced CT scanners and automated screening technologies that allow faster security checks without requiring passengers to remove laptops or liquids. These innovations enhance efficiency while significantly improving the traveler experience, reinforcing key airport security trends focused on speed and accuracy.

Biometric-Based Identity Verification: Facial recognition, iris scanning, and biometric kiosks are increasingly replacing manual document checks. These technologies enhance identity verification accuracy while supporting seamless passenger movement and contactless processing-an essential evolution within the airport security industry.

Asia-Pacific as the Largest Market: Asia-Pacific leads global airport security investment, driven by rapid airport infrastructure expansion and government-led adoption of biometric and smart security solutions. The region accounts for a significant airport security share due to sustained air traffic growth and modernization initiatives.

Rapid Growth in Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa are expected to witness the fastest growth, supported by new airport mega-projects and large-scale integration of advanced security, access control, and command-and-control systems.

Market Segmentation

By Security System

Screening and Scanning Systems

Surveillance Systems

Access Control and Biometrics

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Fire and Life-Safety Systems

Cybersecurity and Network Protection

Command, Control, and Integration Platforms

By Airport Size

Less than 5 Million

5 to 15 Million

15 to 30 Million

30 to 50 Million

More than 50 Million

By Technology

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Terminal

Airside

Landside

Perimeter and Restricted Areas

Cargo and Logistics Facilities

By Geography

North America

South America

Middle East & Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Key Players

Thales Group

Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (Smiths Group plc)

Leidos, Inc.

Rapiscan Systems, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.)

Honeywell International, Inc.

These companies play a pivotal role in shaping airport security analysis through continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and integration of advanced technologies across global airports.

Conclusion

The airport security market reflects a sustained phase of investment and transformation as air travel rebounds globally. Airports are prioritizing secure and efficient passenger processing systems to manage increasing traffic volumes while addressing emerging threats. Continued adoption of biometrics, automated screening platforms, and integrated analytics will remain central to airport security trends over the coming years.

Moreover, the airport security market forecast indicates that security considerations will remain integral to airport planning and expansion strategies, particularly in high-growth regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. The accelerated adoption of cloud-based services, artificial intelligence, and next-generation surveillance tools will further strengthen resilience, scalability, and real-time threat mitigation capabilities across the global airport security landscape.

