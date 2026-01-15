DARIUS At Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2025 (Autumn)
In this article
-
Exhibition Overview
What's on Display
Why Visit DARIUS
Visit Details
Book a Meeting
Exhibition Overview
Dates: October 13–16, 2025
Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), Wan Chai
Booth: 1C-C09
DARIUS, a leading ODM manufacturer of smart massage and recovery devices, will debut its 2025–2026 private-label roadmap at HKTDC's Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition). Be among the first to explore our next-generation massage guns, vibration cushions, and two-in-one foot & calf massagers.
What's on Display
-
DRS-8000Q1 Long-Handled Massage Gun – powerful, quiet, Type-C rechargeable. [View product details ]
Air Compression Foot & Calf Massager – airbag + roller + heat in one device. [View product details ]
Why Visit DARIUS
-
Rapid ODM cycles: Modular platforms enable private-label launches in under 3 months.
Compliance-ready design: Prepared for IEC, CE, FCC - documentation kits included.
Supply stability: Multi-factory capability and demand-linked procurement optimize BOM costs.
Visit Details & Tips
Co-located show: electronicAsia runs alongside the Electronics Fair, offering additional sourcing opportunities.
Logistics: HKCEC is easily accessible via MTR (Wan Chai / Admiralty). Pre-register your e-badge to save time at entry.
Best times: 10:30–14:30 tend to be peak for meetings and demos-schedule early for best availability.
Book a Meeting with Us
Want dedicated time to review product lines, MOQ, and pricing? Fill out our meeting request form to reserve a slot and receive a customized product shortlist.
See You in Hong Kong!
Don't miss this opportunity to partner with DARIUS and accelerate your private-label massage and recovery product lineup.
Sign up now via the form above, and let's make Q4 2025 your smoothest rollout ever.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment