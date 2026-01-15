DARIUS At Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2025 (Autumn)

In this article



Dates: October 13–16, 2025

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), Wan Chai

Booth: 1C-C09

DARIUS, a leading ODM manufacturer of smart massage and recovery devices, will debut its 2025–2026 private-label roadmap at HKTDC's Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition). Be among the first to explore our next-generation massage guns, vibration cushions, and two-in-one foot & calf massagers.

DRS-8000Q1 Long-Handled Massage Gun – powerful, quiet, Type-C rechargeable. [View product details ] Air Compression Foot & Calf Massager – airbag + roller + heat in one device. [View product details ]

Why Visit DARIUS



Rapid ODM cycles: Modular platforms enable private-label launches in under 3 months.

Compliance-ready design: Prepared for IEC, CE, FCC - documentation kits included. Supply stability: Multi-factory capability and demand-linked procurement optimize BOM costs.

Visit Details & Tips

Co-located show: electronicAsia runs alongside the Electronics Fair, offering additional sourcing opportunities.

Logistics: HKCEC is easily accessible via MTR (Wan Chai / Admiralty). Pre-register your e-badge to save time at entry.

Best times: 10:30–14:30 tend to be peak for meetings and demos-schedule early for best availability.

