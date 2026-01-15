Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DARIUS At Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2025 (Autumn)


2026-01-15 03:13:43
In this article

  • Exhibition Overview
  • What's on Display
  • Why Visit DARIUS
  • Visit Details
  • Book a Meeting

Exhibition Overview

Dates: October 13–16, 2025

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), Wan Chai

Booth: 1C-C09

DARIUS, a leading ODM manufacturer of smart massage and recovery devices, will debut its 2025–2026 private-label roadmap at HKTDC's Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition). Be among the first to explore our next-generation massage guns, vibration cushions, and two-in-one foot & calf massagers.

What's on Display

  • DRS-8000Q1 Long-Handled Massage Gun – powerful, quiet, Type-C rechargeable. [View product details ]
  • Air Compression Foot & Calf Massager – airbag + roller + heat in one device. [View product details ]

Why Visit DARIUS

  • Rapid ODM cycles: Modular platforms enable private-label launches in under 3 months.
  • Compliance-ready design: Prepared for IEC, CE, FCC - documentation kits included.
  • Supply stability: Multi-factory capability and demand-linked procurement optimize BOM costs.

Visit Details & Tips

Co-located show: electronicAsia runs alongside the Electronics Fair, offering additional sourcing opportunities.

Logistics: HKCEC is easily accessible via MTR (Wan Chai / Admiralty). Pre-register your e-badge to save time at entry.

Best times: 10:30–14:30 tend to be peak for meetings and demos-schedule early for best availability.

Book a Meeting with Us

Want dedicated time to review product lines, MOQ, and pricing? Fill out our meeting request form to reserve a slot and receive a customized product shortlist.

See You in Hong Kong!

Don't miss this opportunity to partner with DARIUS and accelerate your private-label massage and recovery product lineup.

Sign up now via the form above, and let's make Q4 2025 your smoothest rollout ever.

