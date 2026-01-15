403
Vibrant Opening Of 22Nd Asian Men's Handball Championship In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by: Hamad Al-Shammeri)
KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sports Hall came alive on Thursday as Kuwait hosted the opening ceremony of the 22nd Asian Men's Handball Championship.
Fans filled the stands, immersing themselves in a spectacle of national songs, traditional music, and stunning light and sound effects.
The ceremony began with a traditional Kuwaiti musical performance, followed by a patriotic song that electrified the crowd.
A welcome song for the participating countries added to the festive atmosphere, while the event concluded with a dynamic light show that created an unforgettable opening experience for spectators. (end)
