Putin: Russia Gets Ready To Build Balanced, Beneficial Relations With Inte'l Partners
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Thursday his country's openness to balanced and mutually beneficial relations with international partners.
Delivering a speech during a meeting with accredited foreign ambassadors to Russia, Putin stressed stability and security in the world are directly related to the countries' ability to cooperate and react with each other.
Peace is gradually built, and global situation is increasingly deteriorating, he said.
Tens of countries are now suffering from chaos and the absence of rule of law, and lack resources required to defend themselves.
Russia is committed to the principles of a multipolar global system, he affirmed, referring that sincere and open partnership among countries create opportunities to address the most complicated issues.
Moscow has been adopting a balanced and constructive political path, he indicated, calling for the need of boosting the UN's key role in managing global affairs.
Putin stressed that security must be inclusive.
On European affairs, Putin considered NATO's advance toward Russia's borders violates the promises previously made, noting that ignoring these issues has contributed to complicating the current situation.
Putin expressed hope that European countries would return to constructive engagement, stating that Russia is ready to restore the desired level of relations with European states.
On Ukraine crisis, Putin underlined the necessity of reaching a peaceful settlement as soon as possible.
Moscow will continue endeavors to achieve its goals, until Kyiv and the capitals supporting it express their readiness to achieve a long-term peace, he noted.
He called for the resumption of discussions on Russian proposals related to establishing a fair security that would contribute to resolving the crisis.
He referred to developed cooperation with Brazil and that the two countries have a common vision toward forming a multipolar global system.
Russia is committed to boosting cooperation with the Middle East and North Africa countries based on mutual confidence, he said.
Partnership with Saudi Arabia has witnessed a noticeable development, and collaboration within the framework of OPEC+ alliance contributes to global energy markets stability, Putin stressed.
As for the African continent, Putin affirmed that Russia and African countries have actual and mutual partnership relations, announcing the start of preparations to hold a third Russia-Africa summit.
He stressed Moscow's continued support for African countries in development paths and strengthening their role in international affairs. (end)
