US Imposes Sanctions On Iran Against Backdrop Of Protests
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions on 18 individuals and entities linked to the crackdown on protesters in Iran.
"As the brave people of Iran continue to fight for their basic rights, the Iranian regime has responded with violence and cruel repression against its own people," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Thursday.
"In response, the United States is designating the notorious Fardis Prison, an institution where women have endured cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.
"Simultaneously, the Department of the Treasury is sanctioning several Iranian security officials, including Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security (SCNS)," he said. "Additionally, Treasury is designating 18 individuals and entities tied to Iran's 'shadow banking' networks that have laundered proceeds from Iranian petroleum and petrochemical sales.
"This action also further implements National Security Presidential Memorandum-2 of 2025.
"The United States stands with the Iranian people, who are protesting for their natural rights.
"The regime continues to fund destabilizing and malign activities around the world, rather than investing in the welfare of its people at home.
"We will continue to deny the regime access to financial networks and the global banking system while it continues to oppress the Iranian people," secretary Bessent added. (end) mmg
