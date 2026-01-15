Kuwait To Test Emergency Warning Siren On Monday As Monthly Checks Begin

Kuwait will be regularly testing its warning sirens, the nation's Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday.

The first test, it said, will be conducted on Monday, January 19, at 10am. The authority emphasised that this is routine and a precautionary measure.

Recommended For You Dubai: Xiaomi opens new interactive store at Al Ghurair Centre Saudi Arabia prohibits use of God's name on packaging items

In the press note, it added that these checks will be performed regularly, on the first Monday of every month - at 10am.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In 2025, amid rising regional tensions, Kuwait's finance ministry said it set up shelters in the country's ministries complex.

In a statement on X, the ministry said that shelters can accommodate around 900 people, following US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.