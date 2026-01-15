Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah Targets In Several Areas In Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it is striking Hezbollah targets in several areas in Lebanon.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for the village of Sohmor in southern Lebanon ahead of air strikes on Hezbollah targets in the area.

"Urgent warning to the residents of South Lebanon, specifically in the village of Sohmor," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee wrote on X.

"The (Israeli military) will attack Hezbollah terrorist military infrastructure in the near future to address prohibited attempts to rebuild its activities in the region."

The order comes a week after the Lebanese military said it had completed disarming Hezbollah south of the Litani River, the first phase of a nationwide plan, though Israel has called those efforts insufficient.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in response that the ceasefire "states clearly, Hezbollah must be fully disarmed".

Israel has kept up regular strikes in Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire.

On Sunday, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported "a series of violent Israeli strikes" on Jezzine, Mahmudiyeh and Al-Dimasqiyeh, as well as "more than 10 strikes" on Al-Bureij, all in southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from AFP)