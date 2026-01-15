Kuwait Army Concludes Emergency Drill For Radioactive, Biological, Chemical Incidents

Kuwait's army announced on Thursday the conclusion of an exercise to enhance the units' preparedness in case of emergencies.

The drill also saw the participation of the National Guard, the General Fire Force, and the GCC Emergency Management Centre at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and was held under the patronage of the Kuwaiti Chief of the General Staff of the Army, Lieutenant General Khaled Duraij Saad Al-Shuraian at the Command of Defence against Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Recommended For You Dubai: Xiaomi opens new interactive store at Al Ghurair Centre Saudi Arabia prohibits use of God's name on packaging items

"The exercise forms part of joint training programs aimed at enhancing efficiency and coordination in responding to chemical, biological, and radiological incidents, and at implementing approved procedures in accordance with the highest safety standards," the force added in a post on X.

All participating entities agreed on the importance of such exercises in supporting the national security system and raising the level of preparedness to confront various challenges and crises.

Testing sirens

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday that it will be regularly testing its warning sirens in the Gulf country. The first test, it said, will be conducted on Monday, January 19, at 10am. The authority emphasised that this is routine and a precautionary measure.

In the press note, it added that these checks will be performed regularly, on the first Monday of every month - at 10am.