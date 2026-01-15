Iraq Says Will Not Allow Use Of Its Territories, Airspace To Threaten Any Country

Iraq confirmed on Thursday that it will not allow any use of its territories to threaten neighbouring countries, amid heightened US-Iran tensions following Tehran's harsh crackdown on nationwide anti-government protests that erupted in late December.

"The Coordination Framework affirms its categorical rejection of the use of Iraqi territory as a launchpad for attacks against any country, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran, as this constitutes a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty and drags it into conflicts that serve neither its security nor the interests of its people," Iraq's state news agency (INA) reported.

Recommended For You Dubai: Xiaomi opens new interactive store at Al Ghurair Centre Saudi Arabia prohibits use of God's name on packaging items

The statement added:“The region cannot bear new military conflicts, especially in light of the current economic challenges and the decline in oil prices, which exacerbates the burdens on the region's peoples and threatens its stability.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Iraq also affirmed that it stands with diplomatic and political solutions, which it considers "the optimal path to addressing crises, preserving the sovereignty of states, and sparing the peoples of the region the ravages of war.”