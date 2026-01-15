French President Emmanuel Macron To Attend WEF In Davos

The French president will“present his vision of the major economic and geopolitical issues” and“the priorities of the French presidency of the G7” with a view to the Evian summit in June, according to the French government.

Accompanied by a delegation of start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises, the French head of state will also“recall the fundamentals of France's attractiveness and the priorities of our agenda for the European Union, at a time when it must live up to its role as a trading power”, added the president's office.

Emmanuel Macron's entourage did not say whether he would be meeting his American counterpart Donald Trump at Davos, where he is due to give a speech on Wednesday that will be closely watched. A person close to the French president did not rule out the possibility that he might linger on Wednesday to take part in possible meetings on Ukraine, particularly with the US President.

Emmanuel Macron attended the WEF in Davos in 2018 and 2024.

Adapted from French by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....