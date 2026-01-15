Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paléo In Nyon Voted Best Major European Festival

2026-01-15 02:11:01
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Paléo has been voted best major European festival 2025 by the European festivals association Yourope. The Nyon-based festival was rewarded for its warm welcome, its programme and its values. This content was published on January 15, 2026 - 15:50 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The European Festival Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday in Groningen in the Netherlands. The“Best Major Festival Award”, reserved for events attracting more than 40,000 people a day, rewards“a festival of high quality in terms of both its programming and the experience offered to the public”, announced Paléo on Thursday.

An initial online voting stage attracted 300,000 people across Europe. A professional jury then selected the 10 finalists.“It's an accolade not only for the profession, but also for the public at home and abroad,” said the Paléo organisers.

