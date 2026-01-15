Paléo In Nyon Voted Best Major European Festival

The European Festival Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday in Groningen in the Netherlands. The“Best Major Festival Award”, reserved for events attracting more than 40,000 people a day, rewards“a festival of high quality in terms of both its programming and the experience offered to the public”, announced Paléo on Thursday.

An initial online voting stage attracted 300,000 people across Europe. A professional jury then selected the 10 finalists.“It's an accolade not only for the profession, but also for the public at home and abroad,” said the Paléo organisers.

This content was published on Jul 24, 2023 The organisers of the Paléo Festival in Nyon, are very satisfied with this year's six-day gathering, which was attended by 250,000 people.