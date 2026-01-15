Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Greenpeace Reports Sharp Rise In Private Jets To WEF In Davos

Greenpeace Reports Sharp Rise In Private Jets To WEF In Davos


2026-01-15 02:10:33
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) More and more top managers and political figures are travelling to the World Economic Forum in Davos by private jet, according to an analysis by Greenpeace. Compared to 2024 and 2025, the number of private flights registered at the surrounding airports increased by 10%. This content was published on January 15, 2026 - 09:22 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Privatflüge ans WEF in Davos GR nehmen laut Greenpeace zu Original Read more: Privatflüge ans WEF in Davos GR nehmen laut Greenpea

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“The World Economic Forum wants to find answers to global problems, but the rich and powerful are fuelling the climate crisis with their luxury emissions and thus the greatest threat to our future,” criticised Greenpeace spokesperson Lena Donat.“If climate-friendly alternatives are simply ignored, then extremely climate-damaging private flights should be banned immediately.”

For the survey, Greenpeace had the private flight movements at the seven airports around Davos compared with those in average weeks during the World Economic Forum (WEF). In the WEF week 2025, 709 private flights exceeding the normal level were registered. A year earlier, there were 628, while in 2023 there were 227 additional flights.

According to Greenpeace, private flights cause around ten times as much greenhouse gas emissions per passenger as a scheduled flight and around fifty times as much as a train journey.

More More How 'Davos Man' hijacked capitalism

This content was published on May 24, 2022 Journalist Peter Goodman talks about“Davos Man”, the Ukraine war, and why, despite all its flaws, Davos is still worth the trip.

Read more: How 'Davos Man' hijacked capit Often short flight distances

According to the Greenpeace report, most private flights to the World Economic Forum departed from France (20%), followed by the UK (13%) and Germany (12%). In general, the flights are mostly within Europe, and around 70% could also be completed within one day by train.“Many super-rich people seem to be completely indifferent to the fact that their lifestyle is leaving a trail of ecological destruction in its wake,” criticised Donat.

The World Economic Forum begins on Monday in Davos. Around 3,000 participants from politics and business are expected to attend this year, including US President Donald Trump. At Zurich Airport around 1,000 additional flights are expected during the WEF. This is a similar number to previous years, as the airport announced on Tuesday.

Adapted from German by AI/jdp

MENAFN15012026000210011054ID1110604808



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search