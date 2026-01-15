Greenpeace Reports Sharp Rise In Private Jets To WEF In Davos

“The World Economic Forum wants to find answers to global problems, but the rich and powerful are fuelling the climate crisis with their luxury emissions and thus the greatest threat to our future,” criticised Greenpeace spokesperson Lena Donat.“If climate-friendly alternatives are simply ignored, then extremely climate-damaging private flights should be banned immediately.”

For the survey, Greenpeace had the private flight movements at the seven airports around Davos compared with those in average weeks during the World Economic Forum (WEF). In the WEF week 2025, 709 private flights exceeding the normal level were registered. A year earlier, there were 628, while in 2023 there were 227 additional flights.

According to Greenpeace, private flights cause around ten times as much greenhouse gas emissions per passenger as a scheduled flight and around fifty times as much as a train journey.

This content was published on May 24, 2022 Journalist Peter Goodman talks about“Davos Man”, the Ukraine war, and why, despite all its flaws, Davos is still worth the trip.

According to the Greenpeace report, most private flights to the World Economic Forum departed from France (20%), followed by the UK (13%) and Germany (12%). In general, the flights are mostly within Europe, and around 70% could also be completed within one day by train.“Many super-rich people seem to be completely indifferent to the fact that their lifestyle is leaving a trail of ecological destruction in its wake,” criticised Donat.

The World Economic Forum begins on Monday in Davos. Around 3,000 participants from politics and business are expected to attend this year, including US President Donald Trump. At Zurich Airport around 1,000 additional flights are expected during the WEF. This is a similar number to previous years, as the airport announced on Tuesday.

Adapted from German by AI/jdp