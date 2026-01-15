Brazilian Project Joins Trade Fairs In Dubai
The mission is held through a partnership between the Brazil's agribusiness lobby, CNA, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), and Sebrae, which promotes the competitiveness of small businesses. The program includes technical visits and business matchmaking sessions.
According to CNA, this will be the largest trade mission ever carried out by AgroBR.“The eight-day program is intense and was designed to generate real business opportunities and open new markets,” said CNA trade promotion coordinator Rodrigo da Matta. The Brazilian delegation will include producers of coffee, fruits, nuts, corn starch, olive oil, propolis, sweet potato chips, coconut water, palm oil farofa, and shredded coconut.
