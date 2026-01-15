Brazilian Project Joins Trade Fairs In Dubai

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The AgroBR sectoral project will take part in two food trade fairs in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, between January 18 and 30, with 48 representatives from Brazilian companies. The first stop will be World of Coffee, a coffee industry fair, from January 18 to 22. From January 26 to 30, Brazilian businesspeople will participate in the Gulfood exhibition through the project.

The mission is held through a partnership between the Brazil's agribusiness lobby, CNA, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), and Sebrae, which promotes the competitiveness of small businesses. The program includes technical visits and business matchmaking sessions.

According to CNA, this will be the largest trade mission ever carried out by AgroBR.“The eight-day program is intense and was designed to generate real business opportunities and open new markets,” said CNA trade promotion coordinator Rodrigo da Matta. The Brazilian delegation will include producers of coffee, fruits, nuts, corn starch, olive oil, propolis, sweet potato chips, coconut water, palm oil farofa, and shredded coconut.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

