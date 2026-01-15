Lithium Reclaims Its Role As A Critical Growth Metal As Miners Ramp Up Operations In 2026 - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) Market forecasts signal strengthening fundamentals and renewed upside for miners

New York, NY – January 15, 2026 – Market News Updates News Commentary – Lithium demand is picking up real momentum as electric vehicles and energy storage continue to scale globally. EVs remain the biggest driver, but what's changing the story is how quickly battery storage for power grids, renewables, and data centers is growing. As governments and utilities push for more reliable, low-carbon power, lithium-based batteries are becoming essential infrastructure. Industry forecasts continue to point to lithium demand more than doubling by the end of the decade, with 2026 shaping up as a key inflection year where demand growth clearly outpaces new supply. Active Companies the markets this week include US Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQB: USCMF) (CSE: USCM), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

On the supply side, the market is tightening after a period of price pressure and project delays. Several higher-cost producers have slowed production or paused expansions, while permitting timelines and capital discipline are keeping new mines from coming online as quickly as once expected. As a result, analysts increasingly expect the lithium market to move from surplus toward deficit starting in 2026. That shift is already improving sentiment around pricing, with forecasts calling for firmer lithium prices as supply struggles to keep up with accelerating battery demand.

For investors, this sets up a more attractive backdrop for lithium mining companies with scale, low-cost resources, and expansion optionality. As prices stabilize and fundamentals improve, well-positioned producers stand to benefit from stronger margins and renewed capital flows into the sector. With lithium now recognized as a strategic material critical to electrification and energy security, exposure to the lithium mining market offers investors a way to participate in one of the most important long-term growth themes tied to the global energy transition.

US Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQB: USCMF) (CSE: USCM) Reports 2025 Milestones and Outlines 2026 Exploration Priorities at McDermitt East Amid Accelerating Thacker Pass Developments – US Critical Metals Corp. (FSE: 0IU0) (“USCM” or the“Company”) is pleased to provide a year-end summary of key corporate milestones achieved through 2025 and outline its initial 2026 operational focus at the McDermitt East Lithium Project (“McDermitt East”) in Nevada.

USCM's strategy continues to emphasize US based critical mineral assets that can support domestic supply chain resilience, particularly as North American lithium projects advance and western governments intensify efforts to strengthen supply independence.

2025 Key Milestones – Over the last year, USCM made material progress to align the Company with stated objectives. This specifically includes:



Securing an amendment to the McDermitt East Option Arrangement that provides a clear path for USCM to acquire a 100% interest in the Project within the McDermitt Caldera district. This includes a current operating ownership of 50% and option to acquire the remaining 50% interest for $500,000 CAD in cash or shares of the Company (reference full press release, here ).

Completing the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Clayton Ridge Lithium Project following satisfaction of the applicable option agreement terms. This positions USCM with strong property positions in two of the foremost lithium districts in the US (reference full press release, here ).

Reporting strong uranium–vanadium grades in black shale sampling at Long Canyon Uranium and Vanadium Project, and additionally reported carbonate-replacement (CRD-style) mineralization. This supporting the presence of multiple mineralizing styles and a significant prospective trend (reference full press release, here ). Closed a $510,000 private placement financing to support corporate development and advancement of its U.S. critical minerals portfolio (reference full press release, here ).

These developments over the course of 2025 have positioned USCM to enter 2026 with key areas of focus. This aligns with renewed market interest and price stabilization within lithium markets.

2026 Exploration Focus – USCM is pleased to further outline its planned 2026 exploration strategy and focus for McDermitt East. McDermitt East is located on the eastern margins of the McDermitt Caldera and is approximately 19 kilometers from Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass lithium project, which is located on the south-western margin of McDermitt Caldera.

Situated within the same regional lithium-bearing claystone system that hosts Thacker Pass, the Company believes the project is well positioned to benefit from both the advancing development and growing strategic importance of the district. Thacker Pass is one of the most strategically significant lithium developments in the U.S. and is anticipated to commence initial production in 2027, marking a major milestone for U.S. domestic lithium supply. Thacker Pass has received strategic investments from both the U.S. Department of Energy and General Motors.

USCM plans to undertake additional geological mapping and surface sampling at McDermitt East in early 2026, with the objective of further refining and prioritizing drill targets across the highest priority prospective areas. This work will build on previous exploration programs, including detailed trench-dump sampling conducted in Fall 2023 and Spring 2024, which generated anomalous lithium values up to 2,129 ppm – the highest lithium grades to date at McDermitt East (reference full press release, here ) – confirming the presence of elevated lithium within the system and delineating a prospective zone for further evaluation.

The initial 2026 field program is designed to expand upon those results by improving geological understanding of the project area, integrating regional datasets, and guiding efficient drill target definition, with the plan to complete a maiden drill program in 2026.

Management Commentary –“2025 was a highly transitional and foundational year for USCM,” comments Mr. Darren Collins, CEO and Director of the Company.“We deliberately focused on strengthening our asset base, simplifying ownership structures, and positioning the Company within premier lithium districts. By securing a clear path to 100% ownership at McDermitt East, completing the Clayton Ridge acquisition, advancing Long Canyon with encouraging multi-commodity results, and strengthening our balance sheet, we believe we have materially aligned the Company with its stated strategic objectives.”

“As we commence 2026, USCM is well positioned to capitalize on a more constructive lithium market backdrop,” continued Mr. Collins.“With U.S. government support accelerating for domestic lithium supply, large-scale projects such as Thacker Pass advancing toward production, and growing recognition of emerging supply constraints, we see increasing strategic value in high-quality, U.S.-based lithium assets. Our planned 2026 exploration program at McDermitt East is designed to efficiently advance the project toward a maiden drill program and position USCM for the next phase of growth as the sector continues to re-rate.” Continued... Read this full release and additional news for US Critical Metals by visiting:

Other recent developments in the markets include:

According to analysis on YahooFINANCE, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) is gaining attention amid rising lithium prices and significant government investments. Recent policy changes in China and a rebound in global lithium demand are expected to impact the company's future positively.

Investor Interest in Lithium: Investor interest in lithium is increasing, evidenced by Albemarle's stock reaching a 2-year high due to rising lithium prices and upgrades from analysts. Market Outlook: The global lithium market is projected to expand from $13.9 billion in 2024 to $55.5 billion by 2032, indicating strong demand driven by electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2025 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Smackover Lithium, a Joint Venture (“JV”) between Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE.A: SLI) and Equinor, is providing an update with respect to the project financing being pursued for the South West Arkansas Project (“SWA Project” or the“Project”). Smackover Lithium has received expressions of interest from three major Export Credit Agencies (“ECAs”), including among them Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and Export Finance Norway (Eksfin), for over $1 billion in senior secured project debt (the“ECA Financing”) to fund the construction of Phase 1 of the SWA Project.

Smackover Lithium is currently seeking a senior secured, limited recourse debt financing package of up to $1.1 billion in total (the“Project Debt”). The Project Debt is expected to be comprised of i) the ECA Financing package, which includes direct lending and the provision of ECA loan guarantees to a group of commercial banks (the covered tranche) that together account for a substantial portion of the total debt, and ii) an uncovered tranche of senior secured project debt from the commercial banks.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) over the last 20 years, the cost and complexity of electronics across the automotive industry has doubled.* Today a single vehicle typically requires over 200 connections-and the number of electrical connectors and types across new vehicles is only increasing.

To accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, we are simplifying the manufacturing process and electrical connectivity requirements for all our vehicles. This includes the implementation of our Low-Voltage Connector Standard (LVCS), which allows us to reduce the large number of connector types required to just 6. These 6 device connectors are designed to meet the power and signal requirements for over 90% of typical electrical device applications. This standardization unlocks further operational efficiencies, cost reductions and manufacturing automation.

