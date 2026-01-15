Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Asked To Withdraw Support From Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

Youngkin Gives His Final State of the Commonwealth Address Tonight

National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) is asking Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to withdraw his support for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project before he leaves office on January 17, 2026. On December 22, 2025, the Interior Department issued a 90-day“national security” pause on CVOW, endangering the project.

From a letter to Youngkin from NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty:

As you leave office, there is speculation about how you can best serve our nation in the future. You cannot claim to oppose high taxation, support deregulation, and sing the praises of the free-enterprise system if your legacy is the largest offshore wind farm in the United States.

Dominion Energy's massive political contributions to both Democrats and Republicans have corrupted the political system in Virginia, allowing for projects like CVOW, which make no economic or environmental sense... There is no reason for you to continue to carry their water. This is your last chance to disassociate yourself from the CVOW folly.

Click here to read the full letter.

Falls Church-based NLPC is a plaintiff, along with the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow and the Heartland Institute, in a lawsuit to stop CVOW under the Endangered Species Act. The threatened species is the North Atlantic right whale. Additionally, NLPC is a Dominion shareholder, and via shareholder proposals, has sought to alert other shareholders to the company's massive misallocation of capital to wind and solar.

Governor Youngkin's final State of the Commonwealth address is 7pm tonight.

Contact

Communications Director

Dan Rene

National Legal and Policy Center

[email protected]

202-329-8357

