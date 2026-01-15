TRON Integrated Into Metamask Wallet, Bringing High-Performance Blockchain Infrastructure To Global Users

TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), announced today that MetaMask has launched native TRON support across both its mobile and browser extension platforms. Through this integration, TRON's reliable and accessible blockchain infrastructure becomes available within MetaMask's multichain self-custody experience, enabling users to seamlessly manage digital assets on the TRON network and interact with native TRON dApps all within one of the most widely used crypto wallets developed by Consensys.

The native TRON support delivers a unified experience that allows seamless swaps between TRON, EVM, Solana, and Bitcoin networks within the MetaMask wallet. Users can connect directly to their favorite TRON dApps, send USDT seamlessly, stake TRX and manage digital assets with fast, secure, and low-cost transactions without the need for additional wallets or complex workflows. With TRON's high-performance blockchain now available on MetaMask, users gain a more flexible, intuitive gateway to Web3 that reduces the friction of connecting to the networks they rely on most.

TRON has emerged as a core settlement layer for global stablecoin activity, with millions of active accounts and daily transactions across high-growth regions including Asia, Latin America, Africa and more. By combining TRON's proven blockchain infrastructure and stablecoin user base with MetaMask's industry-leading wallet technology, this collaboration lowers barriers of entry and puts decentralized finance within reach across emerging and established markets worldwide.

Read more about TRON's integration with MetaMask on their blog at: .

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $81 billion. As of January 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 359 million in total user accounts, more than 12 billion in total transactions, and over $25 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDA | X | YouTub | Telegra | Discord | Reddi | GitHu | Mediu | Foru

Media Contact

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading Ethereum software company, building the infrastructure, tools, and protocols that power the world's largest decentralized ecosystem. Founded in 2014 by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, Consensys has played a foundational role in Ethereum's growth, from pioneering products like MetaMask, Linea and Infura to shaping protocol development and staking infrastructure. With a global product suite and deep roots across the ecosystem, Consensys is uniquely positioned to accelerate Ethereum's role as the trust layer for a new global economy.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

