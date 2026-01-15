Time-Poor Gen Z Ditch Home Cooking For Pricey Takeaways And Grab-And-Go Sarnies

Time-poor Gen Z are ditching home-cooked midweek meals in favour of pricey takeaways and grab-and-go supermarket sarnies.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed once the evening starts to run away with those born after 1996, 35 per cent will order in, while 29 per cent settle for ready-to-eat snacks and sandwiches.

Six in 10 (62 per cent) reckon they have less time than ever to whip up dinner from scratch, as 47 per cent claim they have less than 30 minutes on a typical weekday evening to get a meal together.

As a result, 31 per cent of those struggling for time are resorting to quick and easy ready meals.

Nearly half (46 per cent) blame their lack of cooking time on being too tired after a long day and 34 per cent said longer working hours are eating into their evenings.

While 21 per cent cited a busy commute home not giving them the time to prioritise making an evening meal.

The research was commissioned by Merchant Gourmet to launch its 'Yes, Chef' campaign, which aims to champion nutrient-dense 30-minute recipes and to empower home cooks.

Richard Peake, managing director of the brand which sells ready-to-eat whole grains and pulses, said:“Younger adults are trying to build careers, relationships and routines in a period where time feels tighter than ever.

“We know that when you're tired and cooking against the clock, convenience usually wins.”

Overall, midweek cooking times have decreased by 20 per cent of the last 10 years, as 38 per cent now opt for simpler recipes due to the pressures of their modern schedule.

More than half (55 per cent) added they feel stuck in a rut with the meals they cook during the week.

And 31 per cent felt a lack of kitchen confidence was a barrier to trying something more interesting.

Among these, 32 per cent worry about wasting food if a new recipe doesn't go to plan, while 22 per cent don't always have the right ingredients to hand to experiment.

That said, 29 per cent added they would step outside their comfort zone if the recipe was foolproof, according to the research carried out via OnePoll.

The campaign is calling on home cooks across the UK to share their best 30-minute recipes, with the standout entries being shortlisted by chef Helen Graham, before a public vote crowns the winner.

Richard Peake from Merchant Gourmet added:“We want to bring the joy back to the kitchen by providing the shortcuts and quality ingredients that make a 30-minute meal feel special, rather than a chore.”