Helix Alpha Expands Research Into Market Structure And Execution Dynamics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Research Track Informed by Strategic Advisor Brian Ferdinand Bridges Quantitative Design and Real-World Trading Behavior

London, UK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix Alpha today announced the launch of a dedicated research track focused on market structure and execution dynamics, expanding its quantitative research platform to better reflect how strategies interact with real-world trading environments.

The new research initiative examines how liquidity, order flow, venue behavior, and execution mechanics influence the performance of systematic trading strategies. By integrating market structure analysis into the research lifecycle, Helix Alpha aims to ensure that strategies are not only statistically robust but operationally sound when deployed in live markets.

Strategic Advisor Brian Ferdinand is advising the initiative, contributing an execution-focused perspective shaped by years of operating across global markets. His input helps connect quantitative research with practical execution realities, ensuring that strategy design accounts for slippage, liquidity constraints, and changing market behavior.

“Strategies don't trade in spreadsheets-they trade in markets with rules, frictions, and structure,” said Ferdinand.“This research track is about understanding those realities so models behave as expected when capital is at work.”

The initiative will inform strategy design, testing assumptions, and deployment standards, helping Helix Alpha refine how models are stress-tested under real-market conditions. Insights from this research will be integrated into the firm's broader system design and validation process.

“This expansion strengthens our commitment to disciplined system development,” said a spokesperson for Helix Alpha.“By embedding market structure and execution dynamics into our research, we increase the durability and scalability of our strategies.”

The new research track will operate alongside Helix Alpha's existing quantitative research efforts, reinforcing the firm's focus on precision, discipline, and long-term performance integrity.

About Helix Alpha

Helix Alpha is a quantitative research and systems engineering firm specializing in the design, testing, and refinement of systematic trading strategies across global liquid markets. The firm emphasizes robustness, repeatability, and long-term performance integrity in algorithmic design.

...