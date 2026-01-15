5 Smart Home Devices That Can Be Easily Hacked To Unlock Your Doors

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees)

We love our smart homes. We love saying“Goodnight” and having the lights dim and the doors lock. But there is a dark side to this convenience. In our rush to connect everything to the Wi-Fi, we have filled our homes with listening devices and digital keys that have terrible security standards. Hackers don't need to pick your lock anymore; they just need to find the weakest gadget on your network. A cheap smart bulb could be the backdoor that lets them open your front door. Here are the five devices in your home that are most likely to betray you.

1. The Smart Lock with Outdated Firmware

The very device meant to protect you is often the most vulnerable. Many first-generation smart locks have vulnerabilities that were discovered years ago, but because users rarely update the firmware, the holes remain open. Hackers can use“replay attacks” where they record the digital signal your phone sends to unlock the door, and then play it back later to open it themselves.

If you haven't updated your lock's software in six months, treat it as compromised. Furthermore, many smart locks have default admin passwords that users never change. If your lock is still set to“1234” or“admin,” you might as well leave the key under the mat.

2. The Budget Smart Camera

You bought that $25 Wi-Fi camera to watch the dog, but it might be watching you. Cheap, off-brand smart cameras are notorious for having hard-coded backdoors that cannot be patched. Hackers use automated bots to scan the internet for these specific camera models.

Once they are in the camera, they are on your network. From there, they can pivot to your smart lock or security system. If your camera doesn't offer Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), unplug it. It is a spy in your living room.

3. The Voice Assistant Near a Window

This sounds like science fiction, but it is a real threat known as“Laser Injection” or simply shouting. If your Alexa or Google Home is visible from a window, researchers have proven that hackers can use laser light modulators to silently trigger the microphone from outside.

More commonly, a thief can simply stand by an open window and shout,“Unlock the front door.” If you haven't enabled a PIN code for voice unlocking (which is disabled by default on many systems), your assistant will happily oblige. Move your speakers away from the windows and enable the PIN feature immediately.

4. The Smart Garage Door Opener

The garage is the favorite entry point for thieves, and smart openers have made it easier. Older smart openers and aftermarket Wi-Fi retrofits often use unencrypted signals. A hacker can sit in a car down the street with a laptop and sniff the code when you open the door.

They can then replay that code at 3:00 AM. Unlike the front door, we often forget to lock the door leading from the garage to the house. Once they pop the garage, they are inside your sanctuary.

5. The“Zombie” Smart Plug

You probably have a smart plug controlling a lamp somewhere that you set up three years ago and forgot about. These devices are often the least secure items on your network. They rarely get security updates.

Hackers use these forgotten plugs as a beachhead. They compromise the plug, which gives them the Wi-Fi credentials, and then they use that access to attack the more secure devices like your alarm system. If you aren't using a smart device, disconnect it. A dormant device is a dangerous device.

Segregate Your Network

The solution isn't to throw out all your gadgets (though maybe throw out the cheap ones). The solution is network segregation. Create a“Guest Network” on your router and put all your smart home nonsense on that. Keep your computers and phones on your main network. That way, if your smart bulb gets hacked, the intruder can't jump over to your laptop and steal your banking passwords.

