SMU Cox Spears Institute Appoints Megha Tolia As Global Ambassador

Dallas (SMU), Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The William S. Spears Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership at the SMU Cox School of Business has appointed former Shondaland President and Chief Operating Officer Megha Tolia to the newly created role of Global Ambassador for the Spears Institute. The role, effective immediately, is designed to expand the Institute's international reach and amplify its mission to empower the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders.

Tolia brings a distinguished career spanning brand leadership, creative strategy and business innovation. In her new role, she will help the Spears Institute forge global partnerships, strengthen mentorship opportunities for students and elevate SMU's presence in the worldwide entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Megha exemplifies the global leadership and entrepreneurial mindset that define the Spears Institute,” said Todd Milbourn, Dean and Tolleson Chair in Business Leadership at the SMU Cox School of Business.“Her experience scaling creative ventures and leading at the intersection of business and culture makes her an extraordinary ambassador for our mission.”

Tolia will continue in her role as a co-founding director of the Spears Institute alongside her husband, Nirav Tolia, founder and former CEO of Nextdoor. Megha and Nirav Tolia have played an integral role in shaping the vision of renowned civic and financial leader Dr. William S. Spears. In 2022, a generous gift from Dr. Spears to the Edwin L. Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University (SMU Cox) made possible the Institute that bears Dr. Spears' name and connects SMU students, alumni and the North Texas business community with the tools, mentorship and networks needed to transform ideas into impact.

“The Spears Institute is not just an academic initiative-it's a community built on possibility,” said Megha Tolia.“In Dallas and across SMU, we're seeing remarkable momentum in innovation and entrepreneurship. I'm honored to help extend that spirit globally and support the next generation of changemakers.”

The appointment underscores the Spears Institute's continued growth following a milestone year that included the inaugural LAUNCH Accelerator, Hilltop Founders Pitch Competition and the Spears Innovation Awards. Each initiative reflects the Institute's commitment to experiential learning, mentorship and ecosystem-building at the heart of SMU's entrepreneurial mission.

About the Spears Institute

The William S. Spears Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership at the SMU Cox School of Business exists to catalyze the next generation of entrepreneurs and build a lifelong community of experience, relationships, and resources, helping founders to grow, succeed, and meet their full potential. Learn more at smu/spears.

About SMU Cox

The Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University (SMU Cox ) is committed to influencing the way the world conducts business via prolific research that provokes innovation, change and global thought leadership. SMU Cox offers a full range of business education programs including B.B.A., Full-Time MBA, Professional MBA (part-time), Executive MBA, MBA Direct (online, for early-career professionals), Online MBA, Master of Science degree programs, graduate certificate programs, and Executive Education. In 2020, the Cox School celebrated 100 years of business education at SMU. Consistently ranked among the world's leading business schools, SMU Cox maintains an active alumni network globally. SMU Cox is accredited by AACSB, the leading U.S.-based organization for global business school accreditation.

