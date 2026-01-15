Managing Risks As A Corporate In-House Lawyer: Half-Day Online Masterclass (May 20Th, 2026) With 3 CPD Hours

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing Risks as a Corporate In-house Lawyer Training Course (May 20, 2026)" training has been added tooffering.

Join our half-day masterclass to get to grips with the essentials of risk management for corporate lawyers. As an in-house lawyer, a good understanding of risks and how to identify and mitigate against them is crucial to your role. Are you equipped with the right skills?

Risk management knowledge equips in-house lawyers to protect their company and ensure their business is adhering to compliance requirements. It also helps support decision-making and managing contracts successfully, as well as planning strategically, and safeguarding the company's reputation.

This course focuses on:



Identification of risk

Long term risk versus short term risk

Legal risk versus business risk

Risk and opportunity assessments

Quantifying and managing risk

Communication around corporate risk Do's and dont's about risk

Learn from our expert speaker and gain invaluable insights that you can put into practice.

By attending this course you will:



Gain practical tips enabling you to increase your risk awareness

Learn how to better manage and communicate about corporate risk Acquire tools to successfully identify and assess risks

You will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the expert trainer during the event.

Certifications:



CPD: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered

What are the risks that we face?



FTO risks

Litigations risk

Endangering new developments Business risks

Risk and opportunity assessments



A practical tool

Quantification of risks Orientation to solutions

Communication around risks



Do's and don'ts How to influence decisions makers

Summary and final questions

