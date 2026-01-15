Managing Risks As A Corporate In-House Lawyer: Half-Day Online Masterclass (May 20Th, 2026) With 3 CPD Hours
Join our half-day masterclass to get to grips with the essentials of risk management for corporate lawyers. As an in-house lawyer, a good understanding of risks and how to identify and mitigate against them is crucial to your role. Are you equipped with the right skills?
Risk management knowledge equips in-house lawyers to protect their company and ensure their business is adhering to compliance requirements. It also helps support decision-making and managing contracts successfully, as well as planning strategically, and safeguarding the company's reputation.
This course focuses on:
- Identification of risk Long term risk versus short term risk Legal risk versus business risk Risk and opportunity assessments Quantifying and managing risk Communication around corporate risk Do's and dont's about risk
Learn from our expert speaker and gain invaluable insights that you can put into practice.
By attending this course you will:
- Gain practical tips enabling you to increase your risk awareness Learn how to better manage and communicate about corporate risk Acquire tools to successfully identify and assess risks
You will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the expert trainer during the event.
Certifications:
- CPD: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered
What are the risks that we face?
- FTO risks Litigations risk Endangering new developments Business risks
Risk and opportunity assessments
- A practical tool Quantification of risks Orientation to solutions
Communication around risks
- Do's and don'ts How to influence decisions makers
Summary and final questions
For more information about this training visit
