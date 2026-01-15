Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Managing Risks As A Corporate In-House Lawyer: Half-Day Online Masterclass (May 20Th, 2026) With 3 CPD Hours


2026-01-15 12:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing Risks as a Corporate In-house Lawyer Training Course (May 20, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Join our half-day masterclass to get to grips with the essentials of risk management for corporate lawyers. As an in-house lawyer, a good understanding of risks and how to identify and mitigate against them is crucial to your role. Are you equipped with the right skills?

Risk management knowledge equips in-house lawyers to protect their company and ensure their business is adhering to compliance requirements. It also helps support decision-making and managing contracts successfully, as well as planning strategically, and safeguarding the company's reputation.

This course focuses on:

  • Identification of risk
  • Long term risk versus short term risk
  • Legal risk versus business risk
  • Risk and opportunity assessments
  • Quantifying and managing risk
  • Communication around corporate risk
  • Do's and dont's about risk

Learn from our expert speaker and gain invaluable insights that you can put into practice.

By attending this course you will:

  • Gain practical tips enabling you to increase your risk awareness
  • Learn how to better manage and communicate about corporate risk
  • Acquire tools to successfully identify and assess risks

You will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the expert trainer during the event.

Certifications:

  • CPD: 3 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered

What are the risks that we face?

  • FTO risks
  • Litigations risk
  • Endangering new developments
  • Business risks

Risk and opportunity assessments

  • A practical tool
  • Quantification of risks
  • Orientation to solutions

Communication around risks

  • Do's and don'ts
  • How to influence decisions makers

Summary and final questions

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

