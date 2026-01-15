The Average 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Hits Lowest Level In Over Three Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey(PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.06%.

“Late last week, mortgage rates dropped, driving the weekly average down to its lowest level in more than three years,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“The impacts are noticeable, as weekly purchase applications and refinance activity have jumped, underscoring the benefits for both buyers and current owners. It's clear that housing activity is improving and poised for a solid spring sales season.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.06% as of January 15, 2026, down from last week when it averaged 6.16%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.04%. The 15-year FRM averaged 5.38%, down from last week when it averaged 5.46%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.27%.



