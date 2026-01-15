Jcdecaux : Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement For Jcdecaux SE

Paris, 15th January 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2025:



104,818 shares

€ 3,851,714.57

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,624

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,530

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,744,089 shares for € 26,433,707.92 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,778,696 shares for € 27,053,913.11

As a reminder:



the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2025 on the liquidity account:



139,425 shares



€ 3,197,469.14



Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,865



Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,796



Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,949,178 shares for € 30,039,726.86

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,970,822 shares for € 30,507,873.96

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:



0 shares € 5,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux



2024 revenue: €3,935.3m – H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels) N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)



For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.

Attachment

15-01-26 # Contrat de liquidité_Bilan semestriel_UK