First Investor In CMB Regional Centers Coachella Valley Project Receives I-526E Approval

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional centers in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first I-526E approval for an investor in CMB Group 93 – Coachella Valley Build-to-Rent (BTR), a High-Unemployment Area (HUA), Targeted Employment Area EB-5 project.

The I-526E approval confirms that United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has reviewed and approved the EB-5 investor's petition for conditional permanent residency in the United States. Over 5,700 CMB investors have obtained I-526/I-526E approvals, to date, confirming their eligibility for conditional permanent residency in the United States.

“Seeing a CMB investor reach this stage is always meaningful,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB.“It's encouraging to see progress like this for our investors in our high-unemployment projects as they continue through the immigration process.”

CMB Group 93 entailed Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood) utilizing more than $32 million in EB-5 capital for the development and construction of an approximately 240-home community in Thermal, California (part of the greater Palm Springs metropolitan area).

CMB Group 93 is the seventh CMB HUA partnership to observe first I-526E approvals in the past several months including:



CMB Group 81 – Inland Empire Industrial

CMB Group 86 – Gable House Apartments

CMB Group 88 – Hillwood Detroit Fairgrounds

CMB Group 89 – Hillwood City Creek

CMB Group 90 – Hillwood Treeline CMB Group 91 – Hillwood DTW Air Cargo



CMB and Hillwood have built one of the most successful lender-borrower partnerships in the EB-5 industry. Together, CMB and Hillwood have collaborated on 45 EB-5 partnerships across the United States, with the latest undertaking, CMB Group 101 – Hillwood Venture Build-to-Suit (BTS), announced in November.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,800 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America's EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.5 billion USD to investors.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.5 billion USD to investors.