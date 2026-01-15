[Latest] Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 3.71 Billion By 2035 At A 7.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.89 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.02 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 3.71 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2026 and 2035. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Medtronic plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Codman & Shurtleff, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Natus Medical Incorporated, RAUMEDIC AG, Sophysa Ltd., Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Vittamed, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Compumedics Limited and others. Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technique (Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices, External Ventricular Drain (EVD) Systems, Intraparenchymal Monitors, Fiber-Optic Sensors, Micro-Transducer Systems, Subdural Monitors, Epidural Monitors, Non-Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices, Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Ultrasonography, Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter (ONSD) Measurement, Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD) Sensors, Pupillometry-Based Systems), By Application (Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Meningitis, Hydrocephalus, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, Neurosurgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035 ” in its research database. -p alt="intracranial-pressure-monitoring-devices-market-revenue" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" height="517" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/51baea1d-76a6-42f6-a886-382dd9951d28/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-devices-market-revenue.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" width="1000" data-dpi="220" />

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices have global markets whether invasive or non-invasive like the external ventricular drains, intraparenchymal monitors and sophisticated sensors that are applied to treat traumatic brain injury, hydrocephalus and neurological disorders. The market of intracranial pressure monitoring devices globally is a booming business owing to escalating cases of traumatic brain injuries and medical conditions, an aging population, escalating road accident cases alongside sports related head traumas, and emerging technologies on minimally invasive and wireless monitoring in healthcare systems across the world. What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market? It has increased demand in ICP monitoring products due to rising cases of traumatic brain injuries, strokes, hydrocephalus, and meningitis due to road accidents, falls, violence, and an aging population which is susceptible to neurological disorders. As it is reported by different sources, traumatic brain injury impacts millions of people each year all over the world, and one of the main causes of death is the increased ICP. The world will need to monitor specific issues such as intracerebral hemorrhage and brain tumors more carefully thus increasing the usage of innovative invasive and noninvasive devices as the number of elderly patients increases. The innovations in technology have brought about wireless sensors, AI-based analytics, minimally invasive probes, and non-invasive devices such as transcranial Doppler, which has enhanced accuracy and minimized the chance of infection as well as better patient outcomes. Other motivations are that there is increased awareness of early ICP treatment in the critical care units, increased accessibility of neurosurgical units and government subsidies to trauma care and neurological research initiatives in both the developed and emerging markets. Segment Insight By Product Type Intracranial pressure monitoring devices By products, the greatest portion of the market in 2025 was that of invasive monitors, due to the need of external ventricular drains and microtransducer systems that offer accurate and real-time pressure measurements and therapeutic drainage. They are essential when dealing with acute management, early intervention, and treatment of severe brain injury but are powerfully driven by innovations in fiber-optic and wireless invasive technology (that is generally perceived by clinicians as the gold standard of credible ICP monitoring and higher survival rates). By Distribution Channel Hospital procurement and direct sales channels are the biggest market share that can be used as the main source of special equipment, technical assistance, and integration within the neurosurgical units. The expert training, calibration of devices, and custom solutions are provided in these channels, and thus they are better alternatives to trauma centers and intensive care units dealing with critical cases of ICP monitoring.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.02 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 3.71 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.89 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.4% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Technique, Application, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In April 2024: Integra LifeSciences reintroduced the CereLink ICP Monitoring System in the U.S., featuring advanced MR-conditional capabilities for enhanced brain pressure monitoring in neurosurgical settings.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market – Regional Analysis

How Big is the North America Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size?

Its market size, in terms of North American intracranial pressure monitoring devices, is projected to be USD 737 million in 2025 with a growth of about USD 1,446 million in 2035 with a CAGR of 7.2% between 2026 and 2035.

Why did North America Dominate the ICP Monitoring Devices Market in 2025?

In 2025, North America will dominate the global market with an estimated market share of 39% due to the well-developed trauma care systems, well-established neurocritical care systems, high rates of traumatic brain injuries, robust reimbursement systems, and the existence of the leading device manufacturers. The United States shows high rates of adoption of ICP monitoring due to clinical recommendations by agencies such as the Brain Trauma Foundation, reimbursement provided by Medicare and commercial insurers, and legal aspects promoting the use of extensive monitoring in case of severe neurological injuries.

What is the Size of the U.S. Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?

The market size of the U.S. intracranial pressure monitoring devices is estimated to be USD 635 million in 2025 and USD 1,245 million in 2035, and growing at a good rate of 7.1% in the period between 2026 and 2035.

U.S. Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Trends

The US market has the most significant share of the worldwide demand due to high rates of traumatic brain injury (TBI is a leading cause of death among injuries), extensive facilities of state-of-the-art neurosurgical services, the ongoing technological development, positive reimbursement conditions, and the growing use of multimodal neuromonitoring methods. Innovation and clinical adoption is further stimulated by the U.S. military emphasis on the management of TBI, including baseline cognitive testing of all new Army recruits since June 2024 and heavy investment in technologies to monitor the consequences of blast injuries.

Why is Asia Pacific Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the ICP Monitoring Devices Market?

It is estimated that the Asia-Pacific region will have the highest growth with a CAGR of 9.5 between the years 2026 and 2035. The high rate of road traffic accidents, rising occurrence of stroke and cerebrovascular diseases due to aging population, extensive government funding in health care infrastructure, augmented awareness about the international excellence in neurocritical care, and augmented expenditure in the medical sector, which follows with the development of the economy, are the factors that testify to the rapid growth of traumatic brain injury incidence.

China Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Trends

The Chinese market has an extremely fast growing market due to government efforts to reform healthcare, the large investments in infrastructure building new hospitals and new ICUs, the growing number of trained neurosurgeons, the increasing medical device regulatory sophistication, and the expectation of patients. An example of indigenous innovation leadership is the 2024 Chinese technology breakthrough of mini-injectable ultrasonic sensors, making China one of the leading market players and a new source of technology.

Why is Europe Entering a New Era of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market?

The European market is large and established, which indicates the presence of well-developed healthcare systems, well-developed neurosurgical training programs, well-developed trauma care networks, and high attention paid to evidence-based clinical practice. Europe still has a large market share in the world, with Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain being some of the key consumers. The European clinical practice has high compliance with international guidelines and advanced neurocritical care facilities.

Germany Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Trends

Germany has the largest ICP monitoring markets due to its highly developed healthcare system, numerous trauma centers and university hospitals, high level of neurosurgical experience, and comprehensive healthcare insurance coverage that supports advanced monitoring technologies.

Why is the Middle East & Africa Region Accelerating Adoption of ICP Monitoring Devices?

The market development is diverse with a high degree of heterogeneity among countries in the LAMEA area. The Middle East, and especially GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE are showing a growing adoption due to significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, the creation of specialized neuroscience centers, and the desire to create the regional centers of medical excellence. Africa is more nascent in the development of the market, but South Africa in its features, has more sophisticated capabilities with well-developed neurosurgical programs in major academic hospitals.

Brazil Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Trends

The market development of Brazil is linked to the development of the private healthcare sector, the rise of the access to neurosurgical care in large cities, the expansion of the use of foreign clinical practices, and the rising awareness of traumatic brain injury as a significant health issue in society. With the expansion of the Brazilian healthcare access, as well as the neurosurgical workforce, the future of the market development is optimistic.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technique (Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices, External Ventricular Drain (EVD) Systems, Intraparenchymal Monitors, Fiber-Optic Sensors, Micro-Transducer Systems, Subdural Monitors, Epidural Monitors, Non-Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices, Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Ultrasonography, Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter (ONSD) Measurement, Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD) Sensors, Pupillometry-Based Systems), By Application (Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Meningitis, Hydrocephalus, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, Neurosurgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

-p alt="intracranial-pressure-monitoring-devices-market-north-america" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" height="486" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" width="1000" data-dpi="220" />

List of the prominent players in the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market:



Medtronic plc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Codman & Shurtleff Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Natus Medical Incorporated

RAUMEDIC AG

Sophysa Ltd.

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Vittamed

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Compumedics Limited Others

The Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is segmented as follows:

By Technique



Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices



External Ventricular Drain (EVD) Systems



Intraparenchymal Monitors





Fiber-Optic Sensors



Micro-Transducer Systems



Subdural Monitors

Epidural Monitors

Non-Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices



Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Ultrasonography



Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter (ONSD) Measurement



Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD) Sensors Pupillometry-Based Systems

By Application



Traumatic Brain Injury

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Meningitis

Hydrocephalus Other Applications

By End-User



Hospitals

Neurosurgical Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

