Integrated Power Services (IPS) Launches New Website To Connect Customers With Its Electrical Solution Offerings

Greenville, SC, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a leading provider of electromechanical, power management, OEM distribution, and field services solutions, today announced the launch of its new, redesigned corporate websiteThe new site delivers an improved digital experience for customers, partners, employees, and job seekers, reflecting the company's expanded set of customer reliability solutions enabled by IPS' transformation over the past five years.

The new website offers:



An Enhanced User Experience: Modern, fast, mobile-friendly design with simplified navigation.

Clear Customer Solution Offerings and Resources: Updated solutions, industry expertise, technical training, and customer case studies reflecting IPS's broad trusted advisor capability.

Integrated Employee Recruiting Tools: A streamlined careers section for candidates exploring opportunities across our service network.

Future-Ready Platform: Scalable technology to support acquisitions, new service offerings, and global expansion.

E - Store: A new way to explore our product offering for customers searching for parts, components, and equipment. IPS Tracker: A comprehensive customer portal where customers can track repair history, field service reports, and critical asset & spare storage.

“IPS has grown significantly over the last five years,” said IPS President and CEO John Zuleger.“We now have more than 115 locations and 2000-plus skilled technicians and engineers, supporting one of the aftermarket service industry's largest networks with repair and distribution centers, field service offices that enable customers to manage electrical transmission and distribution, protection and control, and electrical motor and generator processes across their lifecycles. The new IPS website better reflects who we are today - an innovative, technically deep, trusted advisor solution partner - while giving us the web platform to support future growth.”

IPS provides services to over 42,000 customers annually for the following markets: data centers, renewables power generation - wind, nuclear, hydro, geothermal - fossil and gas, petrochemical, air separation, steel and metals, mining, aggregate and cement, plastics and rubber, paper and forestry. IPS also services commercial (municipal, universities, utilities and healthcare), entertainment and theme parks, military and defense, and governmental facilities. The new website enables customers in these markets to quickly identify how IPS offerings can help them improve process reliability and electrical efficiencies in their operations.

The revamped IPS site offers better access for employees, partners, and customers with upgraded faster search, easier access to service and location information, and stronger integration with business systems. In the coming months, IPS will be adding more products to its e-store to offer customers more ways to find what they need to resume operations quickly. For more information, visit the new IPS website at .

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Integrated Power Services (IPS) operates one of the leading independent aftermarket service networks focused on the critical repair, field service, and replacement solutions for all the mission-critical equipment that both delivers and consumes power within its customers facilities throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each of IPS' over 115 locations is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex power management and electromechanical reliability challenges, offering access to an extensive highly skilled talent pool and engineering resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit .

IPS Launches New Website

