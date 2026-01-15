'Not Right To Comment Till Formal Decision Is Made Collectively': Chirag Paswan On Speculation Over Tej Pratap Yadav Joining NDA

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 15 (IANS) Amid speculations that Janshakti Janata Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav may join the NDA, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan said on Thursday that any such development would be discussed collectively by the NDA allies only after a formal proposal emerges.

"Until a formal decision is made, it is not right to comment on this matter. He comes from that family, which is also my family. However, family is one part, and politics is a different thing. Tej Pratap Yadav is my younger brother, and I have a lot of love and best wishes for him," he added.

He made the remarks while hosting a traditional Makar Sankranti 'Dahi-Chura' feast at the LJP-RV office in Patna.

The event was attended by several senior NDA leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and other prominent leaders.

During the occasion, Chirag Paswan also extended his best wishes to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his upcoming Samridhi Yatra, which is set to begin on Friday, from Bettiah in West Champaran district.

"Nitish Kumar has undertaken several yatras in the past, and he is doing it once again. I have my best wishes for him. Under his leadership, Bihar has come a long way on the development front. During our discussions, we interacted on how to take the concept of 'Bihar First, Bihari First' to the grassroots level. Our entire alliance is united in making Bihar a developed state. This will also contribute to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," Paswan said.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, while addressing the media, conveyed his greetings to the people of Bihar on Makar Sankranti and extended his best wishes for Nitish Kumar's upcoming yatra.

He said that the state has witnessed significant progress during the Chief Minister's tenure.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also shared his greetings, saying, "On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Union Minister Chirag Paswan organised a Dahi-Chura feast at the state office of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and extended warm wishes to everyone."