Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Review Report 2023-2025: North America Secures The Highest Number Of Export Contracts In 2025, Middle East Is The Only Region To Lock In Long-Term Supply Agreements
Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Review, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Unsurprisingly, capitalizing on its strong liquefaction capacity additions, North America led the world with the highest number of long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts signed for exports in 2025. The Middle East has been the only other region to secure contracts, achieving a total of 12 contracts for LNG exports in the same year.
Report Scope
- Comparison of LNG contracted capacity and share by key exporting countries for 2025 and 2024 Comparison of LNG contracted capacity, and share by key vendor and purchaser companies for 2025 and 2025 Count of contracts and contracted capacity signed by key purchaser companies from 2023 to 2025
Reasons to Buy
- Analyze major long-term LNG contracts signed globally for 2025 Identify key countries and companies involved in signing long-term LNG contracts in 2025 Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong long-term LNG contracts data Keep abreast of long-term LNG contracts signed by key purchasing companies during 2023 to 2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. LNG Long-Term Contracts by Region
- Count of LNG Long-Term Contracts by Region in 2025 Biggest Long-Term LNG Contracts by Region in 2025
2. LNG Long-Term Contracts by Country and Company
- LNG Contracted Capacity and Share by Key Exporting Countries in 2025 vis-a-vis 2024 LNG Contracted Capacity and Share by Key Vendor Companies in 2025 vis-a-vis 2024 LNG Contracted Capacity and Share by Key Purchaser Companies in 2025 vis-a-vis 2024 Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Top 5 Purchaser Companies, 2023-2025 Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Other Key Purchaser Companies*, 2023-2025
3. Appendix
For more information about this report visit
