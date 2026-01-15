Kerala Court Sends Gangster Maradu Anish To Judicial Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Jan 15 (IANS) A Kerala court on Thursday sent notorious gang leader Maradu Anish, who is facing multiple criminal cases in the state as well as neighbouring Tamil Nadu, to judicial custody after he was apprehended during a police raid at a spa in Thrissur.

The arrest came as part of an operation targeting a woman accused in a honey-trap case, during which Anish was apprehended unexpectedly.

Thrissur City police had conducted the raid after receiving specific intelligence that a woman wanted in connection with a honey-trap case was hiding at a prominent spa in the city.

During the search, police found Anish inside the premises along with a young woman, leading to his immediate arrest.

Officials said Anish had been evading police for a considerable period, and his detention was not anticipated during the operation.

Police said Anish is an accused in numerous criminal cases registered across Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The cases include charges related to robbery, contract attacks, kidnapping, extortion, sand smuggling and other organised crimes.

In Tamil Nadu also, non-bailable warrants had been issued against him, prompting police to initiate steps for his transfer to the neighbouring state after completing legal formalities.

The court remanded Anish to judicial custody after he was produced before it following his arrest.

Police said further proceedings regarding his transfer to Tamil Nadu Police custody would be taken up in accordance with the law.

Investigators are also examining whether Anish had resumed coordinating criminal activities after remaining underground for a prolonged period following his release from jail.

Following the arrest, Anish's relatives alleged that there was a threat to his life and expressed concerns over his safety, particularly during any inter-state transfer.

Police, however, said adequate security measures would be put in place as required.

Police are also probing the identity and role of the woman who was with Anish at the spa and are verifying whether she has any links to criminal networks.

Her statement is expected to be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.