Property Of Pakistan-Based Terror Handler Attached In J&K's Poonch

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Jan 15 (IANS) The property of a Pakistan-based terror handler in J&K's Poonch district has been attached, police said on Thursday.

"In a decisive legal action against terrorism and anti-national elements operating from across the border, Poonch police have attached an immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler, in compliance with the directions of the Hon'ble Court," a police statement said.

The attachment, effected in connection with FIR No. 07/2002 registered at Police Station Mandi under Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act, comprises 10 kanal 14 marlas of land, falling under Khasra Nos 491 situated in Tehsil Mandi, District Poonch, with an assessed value of approximately Rs 22.05 lakh," it said.

According to the police, the attached property belongs to Abdul Aziz, son of Ahmeda Lone, resident of Chamber Kanari, Tehsil Mandi, Poonch, who is presently operating as a Pakistan-based terror handler.

"The accused had earlier exfiltrated to Pakistan/PoJK and has since been actively involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of the nation. Owing to his continued evasion of the legal process, the accused was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Hon'ble Court. Despite sustained efforts by Poonch police to secure his arrest, he remained beyond the reach of law, compelling the Hon'ble Court to order attachment of his immovable property," the statement said.

“Acting upon these directions, the attachment was executed by Poonch Police in close coordination with the Revenue Department, after following all due legal procedures, verification, and documentation."

The police statement said that this action forms part of a broader and sustained strategy to dismantle the financial and logistical support structures of terror networks and to ensure that individuals involved in terrorism and anti-national activities are deprived of their resources.

"District Police Poonch reiterates its unwavering commitment to act firmly and lawfully against Pakistan-based terror handlers and all elements involved in activities prejudicial to national security, and assures the public that such measures will continue in the interest of peace, public safety, and sovereignty of the nation," the statement added.