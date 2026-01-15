Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Ardent Health, Inc. Investors


2026-01-15 10:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ardent Health, Inc., (“Ardent” or the "Company") (NYSE: ARDT) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Ardent investors have until March 9, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On November 12, 2025, Ardent issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. In connection with that release, the Company disclosed that it recorded a $43 million reduction in revenue due to a change in accounting estimates regarding the collectability of accounts receivable. Ardent also revealed a $54 million increase to its professional liability reserves related to claims arising in New Mexico. Following these disclosures, the trading price of the Company's common stock declined significantly during pre-market trading on November 13, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

