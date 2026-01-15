UK Explores Social Media Ban For Under-16S: What You Need To Know

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) UK Considers Restrictions on Under-16 Social Media Use Amid Regulatory Battles

The United Kingdom is exploring new legislative measures that could prohibit children under the age of 16 from accessing mainstream social media platforms. Building on the existing Online Safety Act, officials aim to enhance protections against harmful content and enforce stricter age verification protocols. These proposals are part of broader efforts to regulate online environments and safeguard minors, amid ongoing debates surrounding digital freedoms and safety.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reviewing Australia's approach of banning social media for under-16s, signaling openness to similar measures despite initial reservations.

Conservative MP David Davis publicly supported the ban, advocating for restrictions on social media and mobile phone use in schools to promote safer environments.

The UK government's efforts focus on expanding enforcement powers for Ofcom, the national regulator, which could impose hefty fines or restrict access for non-compliant platforms. Critics express concern that aggressive enforcement risks infringing on free speech, with some likening the crackdown to restrictive regimes in countries like China and Russia.

Key Developments and Political StancesEnforcement and Global Parallels

As the UK seeks to strengthen its online safety legislation, tensions have arisen with platforms like Elon Musk's X, which has criticized the Online Safety Act for potentially infringing on free speech. Ofcom is preparing to wield new powers that could involve significant fines or restrictions on platforms failing to meet child safety and illegal content obligations.

Meanwhile, concerns about overreach echo globally. Aleksandr Litreev, CEO of Sentinel, a company providing censorship-resistant internet through decentralized virtual private networks (dVPNs), warned that the UK's approach resembles policies in authoritarian regimes such as China, Russia, and Iran. He emphasized that restricting youth access to the internet hampers the development of digital literacy and critical thinking skills necessary for navigating a connected world.

International Movements Toward Digital Identity Verification

Other nations are advancing similar initiatives. Australia's eSafety Commissioner announced a new industry code requiring major search engines to enforce age verification technologies, including government IDs and biometric checks, by December 2025. European Union member Ireland plans to promote identity-verified social media accounts during its upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026.

Conversely, the UK recently dropped plans for a centralized digital ID system designed for employment checks, citing privacy concerns and public backlash. These evolving policies highlight a global trend toward integrating robust identity verification measures across digital platforms.

Implications for Crypto and Privacy

Within the crypto ecosystem, exchanges and trading apps already adhere to Know Your Customer (KYC) and biometric requirements, involving government ID verification and facial scans. The emphasis on age and identity validation for social media and online services suggests increasing adoption of these verification technologies outside financial markets.

Litreev remarked,“If a government sells you something 'for the sake of safety,' it's sure as hell not about safety in any way or form,” underscoring concerns over privacy erosion and government overreach in pursuit of digital safety measures.

